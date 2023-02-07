Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive. 5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road. 6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala
SUMMER N HUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,171.25, $0.
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek identity of auto burglars
Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
breezynews.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
kicks96news.com
Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake
8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane. 8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road. 8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on...
kicks96news.com
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault and other recent arrests
On 2-5-2023, Christopher McLellan, a 30 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on West North Street by Officer Braxton Goza. On 2-5-2023, Robby Hutchison, a 37 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on West North Street by Captain James Ward.
deltanews.tv
Till relative sues Leflore Sheriff
GREENVILLE - A cousin of Emmett Till has filed a lawsuit against Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks for not serving a 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham in connection with Till's death. "What about Carolyn Bryant at this age?...." asked Priscilla Sterling of the Emmett Till Justice for Families...
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
Two arrested after Rankin County deputies find 44 kilos of cocaine inside vehicle
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle. Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Monday, February 6 on Interstate 20. The deputy stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation. According to investigators, the deputy […]
breezynews.com
Roof work begins at Attala County Library
The roof at the Attala County Library is getting a much-needed replacement, with work by Dixie Roofing in Winona to begin in February. Library staff will work with the construction team to remain open to the public as much as possible during the process, which could last several months. However,...
wcbi.com
Macon police release surveillance video of City Drug burglary
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about a pharmacy burglary in Macon. Police released surveillance video of the break-in. Police Chief Davine Beck said two black males threw a cinder block through the window of City Drug last month. The thieves wore masks and gloves. A...
breezynews.com
2023 Miss Natchez Trace Festival Pageant set for Friday, April 21
Registration is now open for the 2023 Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant. This year’s event is set for Friday, April 21 at 6:00 pm at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. The pageant is open to girls in Attala County in grades 0-12. Tickets for the public are $6. Pageant...
breezynews.com
Kosy Considers New Dog Ordinance
After several incidents involving dangerous animals, the City of Kosciusko is working on a new dog ordinance. Mayor Tim Kyle says, in order to keep the community safe, the updated regulations are necessary. The new ordinance incorporates parts of the previous ordinance along with some recent changes to regulate dogs like pit bulls which, Kyle says, are the subject of frequent complaints. The mayor says there are a lot of streets in Kosciusko where it’s not safe to walk because of vicious dogs.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
WLBT
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
CARMACK, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple says that the purchase and subsequent repairs of their UTV at a local motorsports retailer became a months-long affair featuring multi-thousand dollar bills, tear-filled Facebook videos and bouts of depression. The story began in October when Teresa and “Dienk” Perry purchased a used Yamaha...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
