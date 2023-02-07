Read full article on original website
Payments Fintech Mondu Offers BNPL Product for B2B Sales
Mondu, the “fast-growing” B2B payments company, announced MonduSell, a solution for B2B merchants offering flexible payments on all sales channels: field sales, tele-sales or email orders. MonduSell offers the most “popular” B2B payment methods and flexible terms while processing orders from any sales channel in real-time.
UK’s Bills Management Firm Billing Better Acquires Homebox
Billing Better, the UK bills management company, recently revealed that it has acquired Homebox, a utilities comparison and switching service. The two firms have been working together during the last few years, and this acquisition brings together the strengths of both businesses in order to provide a comprehensive solution for customers, while allowing for further growth in the sector.
Fintech Provider Larky Announces Launch with Forward Bank
Larky, a Fintech provider helping financial institutions connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has introduced Larky’s nudge push notifications in order to provide its account holders with more personalized, timely communications. With...
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
WeTransfer Partners with Blockchain Tech Firm Minima
Minima, a new blockchain platform, announced a unique collaboration with WeTransfer, the world’s “most trusted” platform for sharing digital content. Together, the two companies are “deploying non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Minima network to empower creators all over the world with Digital Rights Management for their intellectual property.”
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Digital Transformation Firm Brillio Appoints Navneet Narula to Lead Global Banking and Financial Services Unit
Brillio, a digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Navneet Narula as the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). Narula brings over 20 years of leadership experience “building and scaling new growth engines and transforming business verticals throughout his career working in software services,...
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
Artificial Intelligence: ThetaRay, Piie Focused on AI Tech for Insurance Payments
ThetaRay, a provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, and Piie, Inc., an insurtech providing an intelligent payment engine, announced a collaboration in order “to implement an advanced AML solution for insurance claim payments.”. Through the agreement, Piie (Payments Intelligent Integration Engine) will “integrate ThetaRay’s AI-driven SONAR transaction monitoring AML...
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
FNZ to Acquire ifsam, the Luxembourg-based B2B Fund Platform
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is “subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ’s global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform.”
Biometric Identity, Payments Platform Wink Expands Seed Round With Additional $3M in Funding
Wink, a Texas and California based, biometric identity and payments platform, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $3M million of seed investment. This seed equity round “follows the $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22.”. The additional financing is “led by CerraCap...
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
Fintech Apple: Big Tech Firm’s BNPL Service Launching Soon, Followed by an Extended Credit Product Apple Pay Monthly
Apple (NASDAQ) is expected to soon launch its buy now-pay later product (BNPL) as it expands the service to a broader beta group. According to a report filed by Bloomberg, Apple Pay Later is being tested in-house by its approximately 80,000 or so retail employees. Announced last summer, in typical fashion, Apple is taking its time in releasing a new service that pushes the tech firm deeper into Fintech. As was previously reported, the BNPL product will be managed by Apple but advised by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) – the firm that powers the successful Apple Card. Apple Pay Later will allow users to choose to pay over a six-week period of time minus any fees or interest charges.
Fierce Launches Financial “Super App,” Raises $10 Million Seed Round
Has announced the launch of a “super app” that is said to deliver high-yield returns for its users as it exits stealth mode. The App is currently available on iOS, with Android coming soon. At the same time, Fierce has announced a $10 million Seed round. The funding included the participation of Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital, and several angel investors.
