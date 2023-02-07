ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Energy support scheme: All vouchers to be received by next week

The government expects all eligible households in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support by the end of next week. That is ahead of the target to have the payments made by the end of February. The payment has been made either by direct debit or as...
BBC

Millions of pounds worth of energy vouchers not cashed

One in five households with pre-payment meters have not cashed in their energy vouchers issued to help pay bills. Data seen by the BBC showed about 380,000 vouchers, totalling up to 19% of homes, were not redeemed each month in October and in November. It means as much as £50m...
Blogging Big Blue

SSI and SSDI payments: Who is eligible to receive up to $1,000?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States will soon get their first payment of the year or may have already gotten it. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States may have already received their first payment of the year. 4 Benefits You Can Receive. In...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.

