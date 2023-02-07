Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Chicken supplier Avara frustrated by pollution response
Chicken supplier Avara says it is frustrated that government agencies have had "very little" contact with it over pollution in the River Wye. The firm processes two million chickens at its Hereford factory every week and is the county's largest employer. Campaigners seeking to highlight Wye pollution blame run-off from...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her. While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
BBC
Cornwall farmers urged to open fields to 'gleaners' as demand grows
Farmers in Cornwall are being urged to open their crop fields to volunteers who collect leftover vegetables for food banks. The Gleaning Cornwall Network said demand for donated food was "rising substantially" across the county. Gleaning is the practice of collecting excess or leftover fresh food such as cabbages and...
BBC
Labour politician attacks Plaid co-operation deal
The Labour Welsh government's co-operation deal with Plaid Cymru has come under attack from the ruling party's backbenches. In a debate on the Welsh government budget, Caerphilly MS Hefin David said it was giving Plaid "power without responsibility". Despite agreeing to let the budget pass, Plaid has criticised ministers for...
BBC
How beavers are reviving wetlands
We are losing wetlands three times faster than forests, according to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. When it comes to restoring them to their natural state there is one hero with remarkable powers - the beaver. Wetlands store water, act as a carbon sink, and are a source of food....
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
New post created to help save Scotland's rainforest
Only 74,000 acres of Scotland's once vast and ancient rainforest survives. Also known as Atlantic woodland, it is rich in native trees, lichens and mosses. Scottish Forestry has created a new role to help develop a plan to protect and restore the woodland. The rainforest action coordinator will work with...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme
A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
BBC
Leeds: Neglected horses ready to be rehomed after three year recovery
Three horses which have been nursed back to health after being found neglected and living in hazardous conditions are to be rehomed. Sam, Pepsi and Tony were rescued by police from a field in Leeds in April 2020. Their owner was found guilty of animal welfare offences in January 2022.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Train manufacturer opens training academy
A UK train manufacturer has opened a national training academy for apprentices at its site in Derby. Alstom, based in Litchurch Lane, has recruited 120 apprentices and graduates this year. The company said it was "vitally important" to give career opportunities to young people. The academy was officially opened by...
Comments / 1