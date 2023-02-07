ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations

Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

City seeks developers for south Phoenix property

The city of Phoenix seeks developers for south Phoenix property. Phoenix is moving forward with a request for proposals for a city-owned, vacant lot on the south side of the city that has a long history. The economic development and equity subcommittee approved on Jan. 25 a motion that will...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Construction set to start on new downtown Phoenix apartment tower

In the midst of construction of phase two of X Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, a Chicago developer is ready to break ground on X Roosevelt nearby. Chicago-based The X Co. — which recently started construction on the second phase of its X Phoenix multifamily project in downtown Phoenix — plans to break ground nearby this spring on X Roosevelt.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds

But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore sells for $67.8 million

Holualoa Companies and LaPour Partners announced the sale of the AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott for $67.8 million to Nella Invest. The sale closed in late January at $423,750 per room, which represents the highest price per room of an upscale select-service hotel in Phoenix history. Located at 2811 E. Camelback Road in the exclusive Biltmore area of Phoenix, the hotel attracts both business and leisure travelers.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions

Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

New Legislation Could Renew or Destroy Prop 400

AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

What’s the impact of an affordable housing project on Chandler?

At least 100 Chandler residents packed a December council meeting to express opposition to an affordable housing project planned for a county island along Ocotillo Road near Arizona Avenue. After the holidays, a few made the trek to downtown Phoenix on a Wednesday morning to voice their concerns to the...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Collaboration leads to landmark Cave Creek land conservation

Arizona has taken a notable step forward towards preserving its natural beauty for generations to come through the power of collaboration. The Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County, and the Desert Foothills Land Trust announced the conservation of nearly 30 acres of critical land near the trailhead of the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, a special part of the state’s pristine landscape.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale

House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at these places

For the couples who are trying to decide how to spend their Valentine’s Day, we have you covered. From bear making and Valentine’s Day-specific menus to pottery and a 5K run, the West Valley is chock-full of options for a fun date night. As You Wish – Pottery...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy