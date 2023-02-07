DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....

