Related
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin That’s Significantly Outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum May Be Ready for Parabolic Rally, Says Top Analyst
A crypto analyst who accurately called the 2022 Bitcoin (BTC) bottom says that Litecoin (LTC) could be on the verge of a parabolic surge. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,200 YouTube subscribers that the peer-to-peer payments network token could more than double in price from its current value in a short amount of time.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
u.today
$4 Million in Ethereum (ETH) Being Actively Laundered by North Korean Hackers Now: FBI Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Is Michael Saylor Finally Interested in Ethereum (ETH)?
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Correctly Called Bitcoin Dip Says Traders Should Prepare for ‘Final Push’, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Dogecoin
A trader who correctly called Bitcoin’s recent dive below $23,000 says he’s now ready to re-enter the market. The pseudonymous analyst, known in the industry as Smart Contracter, revealed he switched to stablecoins last week in anticipation of BTC diving to as low as $22,000. Now that Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
u.today
Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Slams Dog Coins, Warns Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Should Go to Zero
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko is blasting dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), asserting they have no value. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that, in his opinion, the two tokens should go to zero. “Every day I have to live with...
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Wallet Abruptly Revives After 9 Years, Here’s How Much Profit It Made
Data shows a Dogecoin wallet has suddenly come alive after being dormant for 9 years. Here’s how much profit its holder would have made. Dormant Dogecoin Wallet Has Abruptly Revived After 9.1 Years. As per data from the cryptocurrency transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a very old DOGE wallet...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 22% in the last seven days, outperforming the majority of the crypto market. And the positive news doesn’t stop before Shibarium is rumored to be scheduled to hit the market next week, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Shiba Inu Burn...
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
