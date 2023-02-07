Read full article on original website

petapixel.com
Canon’s New EOS R8 Packs the Power of the EOS R6 II into a Compact Body
Canon has announced the Canon EOS R8, a full-frame mirrorless camera the company says is aimed at amateur photographers and videographers. The R8 features the same 24-megapixel sensor as the Canon R6 Mark II as well as the same Dual Pixel AF, the DIGIC X processor, and its AI-driven subject recognition. While much is the same, the R8 is lighter and more compact and makes some concessions to get to a lower cost of entry.
petapixel.com
Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable
Leica is expanding the native lens support for its L-mount SL-System cameras, the SL2 and the SL2-S, with the addition of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. The German camera company says that both lenses are designed to be particularly compact and lightweight but still...
petapixel.com
Canon Expands its Affordable Lens Lineup with 55-210mm and 24-50mm
Canon has released two new lenses for its RF full-frame and RF-S APS-C lineups: RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM. The Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lens is a telephoto zoom lens optimized for APS-C sensor size cameras. It provides a 35mm coverage equivalent of 88–336mm lens and allows for telephoto photography and videography with 4.5 stops of optical image stabilization and close-focusing capabilities.
petapixel.com
The Canon EOS R50 is the Spiritual Successor to the APS-C EOS M
Canon has announced the Canon EOS R50, a compact and light camera that effectively replaces the EOS M50 II and marks the transition of the series to RF. The EOS R50 is around the same size as the Canon M50 and M50 Mark II, which as mentioned it is likely to replace due to the use of the company’s now-standard RF mount lenses.
petapixel.com
OM-Digital’s New 90mm f/3.5 Macro Brings Ultra Magnification to MFT
OM Digital Solutions is flexing the imaging prowess of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) with the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, which showcases just how good photos taken with this relatively small sensor can be. The new 90mm f/3.5 Macro lens is described as an ultra-high-magnification...
petapixel.com
DxO PhotoLab Update Adds Powerful New Wide Gamut Color Control
DxO has announced an update to the PhotoLab software which brings much more powerful control over color, allowing users to simulate ink and paper combinations when soft proofing. The company, which aims its software at photographers who demand the utmost in quality and control, says this new version of PhotoLab...
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 2 SE Drops 4K Video But Gets Much Cheaper
DJI has announced its third installment in the Mini series of drones in the Mini 2 SE, which goes pretty much unchanged from the last version other than dropping support for 4K video, but it gets much cheaper in exchange. DJI hasn’t really changed all that much about the Mini...
petapixel.com
Darktable is at Risk of Dropping Support for macOS
Darktable, an open-source photography workflow application and RAW processor, is at risk of dropping support for macOS as its sole developer has decided to move on, and there is no one to replace him. As shared on the Pixel.us forum — a place for discussion on open-source photography applications —...
petapixel.com
Sony Awards Showcases Incredible Photography from Around the World
The National Award winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 has been announced with 55 photographers crowned champions of their respective countries. The awards are about showcasing the photo talent from across the globe with four new regional awards being handed out this year that focus on Balkan and Baltic countries in Europe.
