Arizona State

These Arizona hotels are among the best in the US in 2023, per the latest rankings

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Arizona hotels and resorts have made a strong showing in the latest big nationwide ranking of hotels.

U.S. News & World Report has issued its list of the best hotels in the U.S. for 2023, naming 45 Arizona hotels to its gold and silver lists for outstanding guest experiences.

One hotel stood out in particular: The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician. The hotel within a hotel in Phoenix is ranked No. 2 among all hotels and resorts in the U.S. for 2023. Last year, it ranked as the No. 51 resort and No. 90 hotel in the U.S.

The next highest Arizona resort on the 2023 list, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, is ranked No. 74 in the nation.

Last year the highest rank for an Arizona hotel was Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, which ranked as the No. 30 resort and No. 53 hotel in the U.S. It's the No. 162 hotel in 2023.

How is the U.S. News Best Hotels list determined?

U.S. News evaluated thousands of hotels nationwide, and 166 Arizona hotels made the cut, senior travel editor Zach Watson said.

Arizona hotels stood out this year because of the quality and quantity of their amenities, he said.

"You have a lot of hotels that are pushing the envelope ... it's not just that they have numerous restaurants and golf courses, it's that they're world-class offerings," Watson said. "It allows the person staying to have the vacation they want. The flexibility for guests to customize their experiences stands out in these top Arizona resorts this year."

Watson said the U.S. News' assessment is based on three key factors:

  • The hotels' star ratings, use 3.5 stars as the minimum to consider a property.
  • User reviews from TripAdvisor.
  • Industry accolades and how difficult it is to achieve them. For example, Canyon Suites is the only metro Phoenix hotel with a Forbes Five Star rating and one of four with a AAA Five Diamond rating. (The others are the Four Seasons at Troon North, the Phoenician and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, all of which are also on the U.S. News gold list.)

What made the Arizona hotels stand out?

Many of the Arizona hotels on the U.S. News list have superior pools, spas, golf courses and restaurants. Canyon Suites at The Phoenician is renowned for fine dining at its J&G Steakhouse and a par 71 golf course that offers four sets of player-friendly tees.

Watson also highlighted the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana, about 24 miles north of Tucson, for its golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Besides the amenities, what makes the gold and silver hotels in Arizona stand out is how they offer commanding views, Watson said, citing metro Phoenix hotels with views of Camelback Mountain.

U.S. News 2023 Best Hotels in Arizona: Gold list

  • The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Phoenix.
  • Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Scottsdale.
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana.
  • Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, Paradise Valley.
  • L'Auberge de Sedona.
  • Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa, Paradise Valley.
  • Castle Hot Springs, Morristown.
  • Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton, Scottsdale.
  • Enchantment Resort, Sedona.
  • Canyon Ranch Tucson.
  • The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Phoenix.
  • Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Phoenix.
  • Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Tucson.
  • Miraval Arizona, Tucson.
  • Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree.
  • Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale.
  • Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix.
  • The Camby, Autograph Collection, Phoenix.
  • Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Scottsdale.
  • The Hermosa Inn, Paradise Valley.
  • JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson.
  • Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale.
  • Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, Paradise Valley.
  • The Wigwam, Litchfield Park.
  • Tempe Mission Palms, Tempe.
  • White Stallion Ranch, Tucson.

U.S. News 2023 Best Hotels in Arizona: Silver list

  • Arizona Inn, Tucson.
  • Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.
  • Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Phoenix.
  • Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale.
  • JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, Scottsdale.
  • JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix.
  • W Scottsdale.
  • Adero Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, Scottsdale.
  • The Westin Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix.
  • Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, east of Flagstaff.
  • Casino del Sol Resort, Spa and Conference Center, Tucson.
  • The Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Tucson.
  • Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Gila River Indian Reservation.
  • Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix.
  • The Westin Kierland Villas, Phoenix.
  • Amara Resort and Spa, Sedona.
  • El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, Oro Valley.
  • A Sunset Chateau, Sedona.
  • The Wilde Resort and Spa, Sedona.

U.S. News 2023 Best Resorts in Arizona: Gold list

  • The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Phoenix.
  • Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Scottsdale.
  • Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana.
  • Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale.
  • L'Auberge de Sedona.
  • Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa, Paradise Valley.
  • Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton, Scottsdale.
  • Enchantment Resort, Sedona.
  • Canyon Ranch, Tucson.
  • The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Phoenix.
  • Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Phoenix.
  • Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Tucson.

U.S. News 2023 Best Resorts in Arizona: Silver list

  • Miraval Arizona, Tucson.
  • Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree.
  • Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale.
  • Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix.
  • Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Scottsdale.
  • The Hermosa Inn, Paradise Valley.

