Jackson County, GA

Dogs that attacked hunter in Jackson County are euthanized; owner cited

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
The three dogs that attacked and severely injured an Atlanta businessman who made a trip to his hunting stand north of Jefferson have been euthanized, according to Jackson County Animal Control.

“I love being in the woods and this attack has certainly had an impact on me psychologically and mentally. I just hope I can go out in the woods again and enjoy myself,” Scott B. said Monday. The victim asked the Banner-Herald to not use his full name.

Brad Richards, director of Jackson County Animal Control, said the woman who owned the three dogs had them quarantined for 10 days as required by environmental health regulations for rabies control.

“After the 10 days were up, they were euthanized at the lady’s vet on Friday (Feb. 3),” Richards said Monday. The woman also received citations for having the dangerous animals.

The attack by the dogs, two resembling pit bulldogs and the other a German Shepherd, occurred as the man said he was moving his hunting stand on property he leased following the end of deer season.

The 61-year-old told the Athens Banner-Herald that he fought off the dogs for more than 15 minutes before he was able to find safety in another hunter’s tree stand. He did not have a weapon and had left his cellphone at an ATV parked elsewhere in the forest.

The Alpharetta resident said his legs are still swollen, and he is undergoing therapy for his hand wounds.

“I am not sure how I will do when I try to go back in the woods the first time. I plan to wait until I am properly healed,” he said, adding that he will only go with other hunters. He also plans to start carrying an extendable baton and peppery spray, along with his guns.

“Seems like overkill, but I need to do whatever makes me feel comfortable again,” he said.

Besides the 298 wounds, with three bites requiring stitches, he reported that wearing leather gloves that day helped reduce the severity of his hand wounds.

Comments / 47

LESLIE JACKSON
3d ago

I'm afraid to walk my little dog in our neighborhood because of the possibility of a dog attack. So many dogs running loose lately. What are people thinking?!?

Reply(9)
14
Gladys Ackerman
2d ago

I would sue the lady..sure they had shown signs of aggression before..Yes put them down once aggressive behavior .next time it could be a child..

Reply(6)
12
Nick
3d ago

It’s not the dogs fault. it’s the owners for not training them and caring for them the way pets should be. Also how far away from her property was the attack. Because if the dogs heard something in the woods around her property. They could have thought it was an intruder.

Reply(1)
9
