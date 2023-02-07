ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Members of Los Angeles County Fire deploy to Turkey in aftermath of catastrophic quake

By Carlos Saucedo, Josh DuBose
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6KWJ_0keqabjw00

As the search intensifies for survivors of the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people, help from Southern California is on its way.

Nearly 80 Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, members of the urban search and rescue team, were packed and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“Hopefully they’re able to depart this evening,” Deputy L.A. County Fire Chief Tom Ewald said. “Today, going into Tuesday, hopefully they’ll be able to be in country and operational in 18 hours.”

Powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocks Turkey and Syria, killing more than 3,400 people

The region is reeling after the devastating quake, followed by severe aftershocks, that caused catastrophic damage and tremendous loss of life.

Many people are feared buried alive in the rubble.

“I’m really hopeful that they’re going to be able to go there … rescue people … and make a difference between life and death,” Interim L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

The specialized team has spent years training and has real life experience saving lives after the earthquake in Haiti, and more recently the 2017 earthquake in Mexico.

Members of the team include firefighters, paramedics, emergency room doctors and even K-9 teams.

“They’ve been trained to detect live human scent,” Ewald explained. “It’s amazing. After a human is killed or dies, there’s a scent transition, very quick, within a few hours, and the dogs are able to detect the difference. We rely very heavily on the dogs.”

Multiple humanitarian organizations are helping, including Team Rubicon, which spent the day assembling medical kits. Two members, including a physician, left Monday night to assist in whatever way they can.

“They are vetted physicians, trained people that have also been screened to have the skills and aptitude to be able to deploy into these austere conditions and deliver aid,” Team Rubicon Chief Executive Officer Art Delacruz said.

The challenges that they’ll face this time around will be unique.

“What you’re seeing on TV is exactly what the dangers are,” Ewald said. “The issue of aftershocks and secondary collapses, there’s a climate issue, it’s cold. There’s the disaster. So, all the things that come with a disaster environment.”

The team, which hopes to be on the ground in Turkey by midweek, is expected to be there around two weeks, but may stay longer depending on how dire the situation is there.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Turkey’s earthquake could happen in California, geologist says

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck areas of Turkey and Syria earlier this week is a “poster child” for what could happen in California, according to a geologist. Monday’s temblor has left more than 20,000 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes. Around 75,000 people were injured and it is unclear how many people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City'

As the world watches the deaths mount in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes, local firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared to respond to a similar disaster. Crews from all over Southern California gathered at a training center in Sherman Oaks, dubbed "Disaster City," to learn how to search for victims trapped under rubble brought by an earthquake. Equipped with listening devices and cameras, these teams of firefighters methodically searched behind every wall and building for hours Thursday. "We have people trapped in buildings and we have to use canines, cameras and listening devices to locate these folks and get them...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

How would Californians handle a Turkey-level earthquake?

Last [sic] week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey has worried Californians who acknowledge that things like In-n-Out, Hollywood celebrities, and yearlong beach weather come at the cost of living on one of the most active sets of fault lines in the world. As of today, over 20,000 people have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles

A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 hundred miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

8 arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million worth of merchandise from Apple stores across California

Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted in a total loss of approximately $1 million. The alleged theft occurred […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy