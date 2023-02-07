Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Panthers
The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Florida Thursday against the Panthers. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. The Sharks completed the comeback Tuesday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT thanks to Timo Meier. Erik Karlsson posted...
NHL
Cole fined $5,000 for actions in Lightning game
NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for kneeing Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano during NHL Game No. 821 in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 9, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-17-5) at Rangers (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
In second game of a back-to-back, Kraken have rediscovered their game and want to continue effort to achieve a different result. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. It's an ever-evolving time in the NHL as the trade deadline nears and...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
PWHPA Announces 2022-23 Championship Weekend In Partnership With LA Kings
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Coachella Valley Firebirds -announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert from March 10-12.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Hook, Line, Sinker
The Kraken went to Long Island hoping to secure their third series sweep of the season (Buffalo, Pittsburgh), but it was not to be. Seattle faced adversity early losing Andre Burakovsky to a lower-body injury less than a minute into the game. And while Martin Jones made some big saves, lapses in the Kraken's defensive game allowed the Islanders to build a multi-goal lead they would never relinquish.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
Meier, Sharks rally past Lightning in OT
TAMPA -- Timo Meier had two goals and an assist, including scoring at 2:19 of overtime, to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Meier won it when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Erik Karlsson. The goal...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Cup Final rematch up next
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Vladislav Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian. Ian Cole - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Elliott. Thursday's...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Lightning
COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-18-4) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (32-16-2) 5 PM MT | AMALIE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against last year's runner up, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. MT. The teams will play again next Tuesday at Ball Arena at 7 p.m. MT.
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
NHL
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
