California State

Dane Daniels
2d ago

If the law allowing low rider cruising is passed (as it should be) this should apply to all cruising event. I’m in several European car club that are constantly being harassed by police.

pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
theaggie.org

Gun violence: When is enough, enough?

Recent mass shootings show that more national comprehensive gun reform is needed. In the first month of 2023, California and the rest of the U.S. was plagued with the awful reality that is gun violence. First, a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year’s festival left 10 dead and nine injured in the Southern California community of Monterey Park. Less than 48 hours later, seven people were killed by a violent firearm attack in Half Moon Bay, California. In January alone, the U.S. experienced 52 mass shootings and over 1,600 people were killed by guns.
abc10.com

Bill introduced to lift bans on cruising across California

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday. “It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”
KCRA.com

California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the...
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
Sacramento Observer

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

(CBM) – California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
outlooknewspapers.com

Portantino Authors Bill Tightening Gun Laws

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Anthony Portantino discussed gun safety efforts and legislation that strengthens California’s conceal-carry laws during a press conference Wednesday. Senate Bill 2, authored by Portantino, will implement...
californianewswire.com

Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
WSB Radio

California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution

Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
CBS San Francisco

State senator introduces prison religious clothing bill

SACRAMENTO -- A new bill proposed in the state Legislature could grant religious protections for incarcerated people in California.Senate Bill 309 would create a uniform state policy that provides clear guidelines on religious clothing, headwear and grooming for inmates."Incarcerated Californians maintain basic civil liberties while they serve their time," said state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, who introduced the bill Monday. "SB 309 would ensure that Muslims, Sikhs, Jews and other religious minorities should preserve their right to religious dress and practice without harm or disruption."The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation currently has policies that mention the right to...
