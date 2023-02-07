ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Offer Fantastic 2025 Four-Star Running Back

The Wisconsin Badgers traveled not far from home to the state of Ohio recently. The football staff has slowed down the last few days with the major offers. However, one particular recruit from Ohio has caught the eye of scouts and staff alike. The Badgers refused to leave the state without offering Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star recruit.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Who Is On The Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff?

The Wisconsin Badgers football coaching staff for 2023. Fickell enters his first year as the head coach in Madison. He has seven years of previous coaching experience at Ohio State and Cincinnati. Regular season: 64-25 (.719) Bowl games: 3-3 (.500) Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff: Offense. Offensive Coordinator/QBs: Phil Longo.
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year

(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
MADISON, WI
WGN News

Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
ROCKFORD, IL

