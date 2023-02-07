Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
wisportsheroics.com
The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball
I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's overtime win at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A victory Wednesday night didn't get the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team out of the group of five teams under .500 in the Big Ten Conference. But it still felt a little bit like a lifeline for the Badgers, who edged closer to the...
Penn State basketball’s response to Micah Shrewsberry’s challenge wilts vs. Wisconsin
Micah Shrewsberry issued a challenge to his Penn State men’s basketball team Monday as it exited a stretch of back-to-back road losses and prepared to face Wisconsin at home Wednesday with its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling. The Nittany Lions boast the nation’s oldest roster with four fifth-year seniors, one...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Sell the Team’: Twitter Reaction From Penn State Basketball’s OT Loss to Wisconsin
Penn State basketball had a chance to bounce-back from a brutal loss at Nebraska this past Sunday with a game against Wisconsin back at the Bryce Jordan Center. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team almost cashed in on that opportunity but fell in overtime, 79-74, in an entertaining game. The loss...
big10central.com
Five takeaways from Penn State's 79-74 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Feb. 8—UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State men's basketball entered Wednesday night in need of a victory against Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center, but instead the Nittany Lions faltered and lost their third game in a row. They fell to the Badgers, 79-74, in overtime. Let's take a...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Offer Fantastic 2025 Four-Star Running Back
The Wisconsin Badgers traveled not far from home to the state of Ohio recently. The football staff has slowed down the last few days with the major offers. However, one particular recruit from Ohio has caught the eye of scouts and staff alike. The Badgers refused to leave the state without offering Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star recruit.
3 ways that Wisconsin Basketball can beat Penn State tonight
When Wisconsin Basketball held on to win an ugly game at Ohio State, many were hopeful that the win signaled an end to a recent string of depressing results. Then Northwestern came to the Kohl Center and stuck a dagger in the hearts of Badgers faithful everywhere. Call me an...
wisportsheroics.com
Who Is On The Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff?
The Wisconsin Badgers football coaching staff for 2023. Fickell enters his first year as the head coach in Madison. He has seven years of previous coaching experience at Ohio State and Cincinnati. Regular season: 64-25 (.719) Bowl games: 3-3 (.500) Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff: Offense. Offensive Coordinator/QBs: Phil Longo.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
cwbradio.com
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year
(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
wiproud.com
This Wisconsin restaurant always has a line out the door, here’s why
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The sign of a great Wisconsin restaurant is a long line out the door. A restaurant just like that can be found on the east side of Madison. The tiny Wisconsin diner with a big following, Ogden’s North Street Diner, has the perfect breakfast for you.
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
Channel 3000
LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Daily Cardinal
Soaring Madison house prices leave Madison residents scrambling for solutions
Housing affordability in Madison has become a significant concern for residents as the prices of homes continue to skyrocket, making it increasingly difficult for people to purchase property. With median home prices reaching record highs in past years as wages fail to keep pace, many are being priced out of...
Snow on the way: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect 6 a.m. Thursday
The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin felon prohibited from owning firearms sentenced after posting video with a gun
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm after reportedly posting a video making threats to law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that Alfonso Randall was sentenced to three years in prison....
