ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

The Green Catch

Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Crash Test Dummies Make a Pit Stop in Riverhead

Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will presents three-time Grammy-nominated 1990s alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, February 22, at 8 p.m. In 2018, 25 years after the release of their multi-Grammy... more. Veteran film and television production designer and Sag Harbor resident Dean Taucher presents his behind-the-scenes ... by Staff Writer.
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
27east.com

His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go

Erastus Bill’s father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more. If you ever wondered what it was like to be a crew member on a ... 10 Jan...
SAG HARBOR, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 2.9.23

• We’re expecting increasing clouds throughout the day today, with a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and a high temperature near 54 degrees, with a calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening, mainly before 10 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53, and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Get On Board

By now we all know that our beloved bay scallops are in big trouble, dying off and not recovering. The January 26 article in The Sag Harbor Express, “Warming Waters Blamed for Die-Offs,” confirms the cause: stress on the creatures from warming waters caused by climate change. As Al Daniels notes in his “Outdoors” column in the same issue, “Northeast summer water temps are increasing three times faster than the global average.”
SAG HARBOR, NY
zip06.com

A Gem in Old Saybrook

Location, location, and yes, location. This gem of a home is in a treasured location in the highly desirable district of Fenwood, a private beach association in Old Saybrook. A delightful two-bedroom ranch, this house affords an easy way of life with the Saybrook Point and Long Island Sound coastal ambiance.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
therealdeal.com

Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs

The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Furniture Today

Ashley licensee picks Long Island town for latest store

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Ashley licensee Eugene Chrinian opened a 22,556-square-foot store here at 3230 Middle Country Road on Feb. 2. Chrinian owns and operates 23 other Ashley stores in the surrounding region. This store, which will have a grand opening on March 3, will employ 15. “We are...
LAKE GROVE, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video captured the blast shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the the Orowoc Creek canal in Islip.Investigators say it appears a propane tank set it off, trapping the man on board under debris. "I heard a loud boom, explosion. It sounded like a bomb, a plane hit a building," one witness said. Rescuers had to cut a hole in the side of the boat to get the man out. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The explosion is under investigation. 
ISLIP, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9

TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy