Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Group of Residents Sues Sag Harbor School District Over Marsden Acquisition
A group of Sag Harbor residents who have been vocal in recent months in their opposition to the district’s plans to purchase land on Marsden Street and eventually develop it... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
27east.com
Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities
New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen J....
27east.com
The Green Catch
Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
27east.com
District 9 First Responders, Suffolk County Sheriffs Battled on the Ice at Buckskill Winter Club Sunday Night
The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ocean rescue members from East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton, hosted the Suffolk County Sheriffs... more. The Hamptons First Responder Charitable Fund is hosting a game between the District 9 First Responders — made up...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
27east.com
Crash Test Dummies Make a Pit Stop in Riverhead
Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will presents three-time Grammy-nominated 1990s alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, February 22, at 8 p.m. In 2018, 25 years after the release of their multi-Grammy... more. Veteran film and television production designer and Sag Harbor resident Dean Taucher presents his behind-the-scenes ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Lease for Quiogue Solar Farm
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week approved a lease agreement with CVE North America Inc. of Delaware, which plans to install a commercial solar power farm on village-owned property... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb 2023...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
Man pulled alive from wreckage of Long Island boat explosion
The 44-year-old Islip man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a propane-fueled explosion on a sailboat at the Islip Canal in Islip, according to Suffolk County Police.
27east.com
First Look at 2023-24 School Year Budget Shows Hampton Bays Coming In Under Tax Cap
While building and department budget construction is still underway, Hampton Bays School Superintendent Lars Clemensen said current projections place the district’s 2023-24 school year budget at or below the state-imposed... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
27east.com
His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go
Erastus Bill’s father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more. If you ever wondered what it was like to be a crew member on a ... 10 Jan...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 2.9.23
• We’re expecting increasing clouds throughout the day today, with a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and a high temperature near 54 degrees, with a calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening, mainly before 10 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53, and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
27east.com
Get On Board
By now we all know that our beloved bay scallops are in big trouble, dying off and not recovering. The January 26 article in The Sag Harbor Express, “Warming Waters Blamed for Die-Offs,” confirms the cause: stress on the creatures from warming waters caused by climate change. As Al Daniels notes in his “Outdoors” column in the same issue, “Northeast summer water temps are increasing three times faster than the global average.”
zip06.com
A Gem in Old Saybrook
Location, location, and yes, location. This gem of a home is in a treasured location in the highly desirable district of Fenwood, a private beach association in Old Saybrook. A delightful two-bedroom ranch, this house affords an easy way of life with the Saybrook Point and Long Island Sound coastal ambiance.
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
Furniture Today
Ashley licensee picks Long Island town for latest store
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Ashley licensee Eugene Chrinian opened a 22,556-square-foot store here at 3230 Middle Country Road on Feb. 2. Chrinian owns and operates 23 other Ashley stores in the surrounding region. This store, which will have a grand opening on March 3, will employ 15. “We are...
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze
ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video captured the blast shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the the Orowoc Creek canal in Islip.Investigators say it appears a propane tank set it off, trapping the man on board under debris. "I heard a loud boom, explosion. It sounded like a bomb, a plane hit a building," one witness said. Rescuers had to cut a hole in the side of the boat to get the man out. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The explosion is under investigation.
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9
TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
Comments / 0