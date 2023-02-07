Read full article on original website
“Turn Every Page” offers insight into a pair of acclaimed Roberts
Even if there is enjoyable commentary regarding the relationship between writers and editors, “Turn Every Page” feels like another inessential puff piece made for fans of a particular person. “Turn Every Page - The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” is a documentary from Lizzie Gottlieb chronicling...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
“80 for Brady” fails to convert on its promising premise
It is a tale as old as time. A quartet of whimsical old ladies with a Tom Brady-shaped hole in their hearts head out on the adventure of a lifetime. Wacky, Billy Paul-related hijinks ensue, and the women have their chronic thirst for the GOAT quenched. The end. That is...
REVIEW: “Knock at the Cabin” is creative, thrilling with underwhelming end
Director M. Night Shyamalan returns with another mind-bending thriller that is tasked with the impossible feat of living up to his previous work, and “Knock at the Cabin” just barely misses that requirement. “Knock at the Cabin” opens on a young girl, Wen (Kristen Cui) playing in a...
