kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
klin.com
Man With Seven Warrants Arrested After Standoff In North Lincoln
A 37 year old man wanted on several warrants out of Gage County was arrested following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the Metro Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest David Barrett around 8:00 a.m. “He was contacted, said he had a gun. The deputies there established a perimeter and called our Tactical Response Unit.”
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
kfornow.com
Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
KETV.com
'It's a cycle': Court records point to Omaha man's history of drug abuse, archive interview shows rehab attempt
OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday night, Omaha police tased and arrested a wanted man after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Police said Kyler Palma, 27, took off in a car with stolen plates before the crash near 144th Street and West Center Road that led to his arrest.
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
klin.com
Woman’s Purse Stolen While Inside Lincoln Gym
Lincoln Police are reminding residents to keep valuables out of sight when they are left inside a vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says they were called to the Victress Gym near 14th and Yankee Hill Road around 6:30 Tuesday morning to investigate a theft. An arriving officer spoke with a 38...
klkntv.com
House, vehicles damaged by gunfire in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., multiple people reported hearing one to eight shots fired outside of a home near Northwest 54th Street and West Knight Drive. Police say a window had...
kfornow.com
Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest, continue investigating catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is tackling catalytic converter thefts in the metro. According to Omaha Police, over the last several months their department worked with Lincoln Police and other surrounding jurisdictions and identified a group of people who are allegedly responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals Omaha man's car, uses stolen credit card for shopping spree
OMAHA, Neb. — Warming up your car when it's cold outside, then leaving it unattended is a common mistake — it cost an Omaha man his car and more. Police think it's a man they saw walking into an Omaha Menard's store. Investigators said he went on a...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 16-year-old boy, identify teenager critically injured in shooting Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to a shooting thatcritically injured a teenager Wednesday night. Around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road for a report of a shooting and located the victim, identified as 16-year-old Irvin Hernandez, Omaha police said.
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate Turns Himself In on Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A 54-year-old inmate that didn’t return to his cell at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last Thursday is now back in custody. The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release to KFOR News on Tuesday afternoon that George Piper turned himself in Tuesday morning and was taken to the Reception and Treatment Center. Piper didn’t return to CCC-Lincoln last Thursday from his job in the community. CCC-Lincoln is one of two community custody facility ran by the Department of Corrections and is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility. Inmates can participate in work opportunities, go to school and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
KETV.com
25-year-old man arrested in relation to series of stolen catalytic converters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a string of stolen catalytic converters. Union Soe was taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy. Despite Soe's arrest, investigators believe a group of people are responsible for multiple thefts in Omaha and Lincoln. Detectives said...
klkntv.com
Driver walks home after flipping car into ditch west of Lincoln, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A driver walked home Thursday morning after flipping his car into a ditch west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were sent to the single-car rollover around 3:20 a.m. near Southwest 92nd and West O Streets. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t...
