'Indescribable Pain': Rockets’ Sengun on Earthquake in Turkey

By Inside The Rockets Staff
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is reacting to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has devastated his home country of Turkey.

The earthquake, which occurred early Monday morning across southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria, has resulted in more than 4,300 deaths , according to the New York Times.

“The pain we experience is indescribable,” Sengun wrote on his social media feed. “My prayers, my heart is with our citizens who were affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş … R.I.P. to those who lost their lives, I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Sengun began his pro career as a teenager in his native Turkey as he was named MVP of one league there in 2021, leading up to the Rockets selecting him at slot No. 16 in the NBA Draft that summer. Sengun, just a 20-year-old, plays center for the Rockets and has emerged as a possible foundation piece for the struggling Rockets franchise, which is in last place in the West at 13-41 after a Monday loss to the Sacramento Kings .

Sengun is averaging 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, with recent performances that have big-name opponents like Kevin Durant taking notice.

“I was going to give some love to Alperen Sengun,” Nets standout Durant recently said. “I like Sengun. He was dunking on a couple of people, and I didn’t know he could get up like that. He’s nice. I like him.”

But of course some things are bigger than basketball, and we join Sengun as we have his countrymen in our thoughts.

