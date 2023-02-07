Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
That being said, Mandy Rose managed to make $1 million from FanTime last year and fans were really happy for her. However, more details regarding her release have been revealed. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her release from WWE. Rose revealed that WWE...
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout
The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23
Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
Cody Rhodes Credits Triple H With The Idea Of Promo Packages Leading Up To Royal Rumble Return
WWE started airing hype videos of Cody Rhodes weeks before the Royal Rumble announcing his return to the ring. Jeremy Borash who previously worked for Impact Wrestling was in charge of the hype videos. Recently, Cody Rhodes spoke to Inside The Ropes where he revealed that the idea to air...
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
WATCH: WWE Stars Make Their Super Bowl Picks
This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of the year for American Football. Leading into the game, WWE SuperStars were asked about their picks for the big game and who’s taking home the win. Baron Corbin of course takes the Chiefs while Ricochet takes his favorite team, the Eagles. Plus, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Hit Row, Street Profits and many others make their picks for Sunday’s game. Except Tegan Nox, she doesn’t care!
WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW
Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.
WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
The Damage CTRL leader has been on a hot streak in recent memory. We’ll have to see what the road to WrestleMania has in store for the former Women’s Champion, but she already has a great plan in case Triple H’s booking ideas go south. During WWE...
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud
Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Jerry Lawler Will Make A Full Recovery After Suffering “Massive” Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s health challenges have been widely recognized by fans in recent times, including a life-threatening heart attack in 2012 during a Monday Night RAW broadcast, with Michael Cole stepping in to fill his role during his absence. As previously reported, the beloved pro wrestling legend was rushed to...
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/8/23 – Guevara, Garcia Gauntlet And Two Title Matches
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an exciting one as once again several championships will be on the line, with major segments in other storylines also. This article will be updated from 8PM EST as the show airs. MJF defeats Konosuke Takeshita. After the match MJF beat Takeshita...
AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match
Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
Tony Khan Believes AEW Are In A Good Place For A Lucrative Media Rights Deal
AEW has certainly come a long way after its inception back in 2019. This has largely to do with how the company has changed its overall presentation, feel and somewhat ditching its indie vibes. Tony Khan also managed to sign a huge deal with WarnerBros Discovery as well as TBS,...
JBL Not Scheduled For WWE Programming Going Forward After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
Seth Rollins Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want Logan Paul In WWE
After being eliminated from the 2023 Royal Rumble by the social media superstar, Seth Rollins has continued to make sure fans know he does not want Paul in WWE. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins made his stance on Logan Paul very clear. In his statement, the decorated professional wrestler expressed his disapproval of the YouTuber’s involvement in sports entertainment.
