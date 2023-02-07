ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bodyslam.net

Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT

Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
bodyslam.net

Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net

NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net

This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout

The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
bodyslam.net

New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23

Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
bodyslam.net

Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
bodyslam.net

WWE Officially Hires New Producer

WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
bodyslam.net

WATCH: WWE Stars Make Their Super Bowl Picks

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of the year for American Football. Leading into the game, WWE SuperStars were asked about their picks for the big game and who’s taking home the win. Baron Corbin of course takes the Chiefs while Ricochet takes his favorite team, the Eagles. Plus, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Hit Row, Street Profits and many others make their picks for Sunday’s game. Except Tegan Nox, she doesn’t care!
KANSAS CITY, MO
bodyslam.net

WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.
bodyslam.net

WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
bodyslam.net

Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania

The Damage CTRL leader has been on a hot streak in recent memory. We’ll have to see what the road to WrestleMania has in store for the former Women’s Champion, but she already has a great plan in case Triple H’s booking ideas go south. During WWE...
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
bodyslam.net

Jerry Lawler Will Make A Full Recovery After Suffering “Massive” Stroke

Jerry Lawler’s health challenges have been widely recognized by fans in recent times, including a life-threatening heart attack in 2012 during a Monday Night RAW broadcast, with Michael Cole stepping in to fill his role during his absence. As previously reported, the beloved pro wrestling legend was rushed to...
bodyslam.net

AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match

Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
bodyslam.net

Tony Khan Believes AEW Are In A Good Place For A Lucrative Media Rights Deal

AEW has certainly come a long way after its inception back in 2019. This has largely to do with how the company has changed its overall presentation, feel and somewhat ditching its indie vibes. Tony Khan also managed to sign a huge deal with WarnerBros Discovery as well as TBS,...
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want Logan Paul In WWE

After being eliminated from the 2023 Royal Rumble by the social media superstar, Seth Rollins has continued to make sure fans know he does not want Paul in WWE. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins made his stance on Logan Paul very clear. In his statement, the decorated professional wrestler expressed his disapproval of the YouTuber’s involvement in sports entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy