Deep Burgundy And Blue Tones Take Over This Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it’s quietly become an important part of the brand’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-up-cycled sneaker appeared in a muted mix of navy and burgundy colors. The mesh and fuse construction across the upper sees the darker of the two colors take over the mudguard, while base layers keep things extra muted in black. Midsole components just above the revolutionary Air Max bubble enjoy a multi-color finish that sees recycled manufacturing floor scraps turn into cushioning. Lastly, the Terrascape offering’s waffle pattern traction underfoot also joins the sustainability initiative, pushing the Swoosh’s “Move to Zero” effort forward.
Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas” Rumored To Release For Holiday 2023
The Jumpman is taking full advantage of 2023, commemorating the Jordan Year with both new and familiar releases alike. And once the Holiday 2023 season officially begins, we’ll be greeted by much more than the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” The Air Jordan 4, too, is helping close out the celebration, doing so in a new “Olive Canvas” colorway.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
I’m the recipient of ‘ugly privilege’ — being pretty is overrated
Jurnee Serating-Ware claims she’s never felt pretty — and she’s more than OK with that. Growing up in a small suburb just outside of Boston, she spent most of her childhood watching petite girls with long flowing hair be fawned over by the cutest guys in school. Her stocky build and short curly hair didn’t attract much attention. And now, as an adult, it, too, seems to her that only well-endowed bombshells with slim waists and peach-perfect bottoms receive the red carpet treatment that comes as a benefit of “pretty privilege” — in which conventionally beautiful people are often shown unmerited...
“Black/Cement” Inspired Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” Releasing Holiday 2023
The Air Jordan 3 will always be heralded for ushering in elephant print into the fabric of sneaker culture. Inspired by the dry exterior of the large land animal, elephant print has become a signifier of Air Jordan timelessness – so long as it is used properly. Last year,...
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Extreme Ripped Jeans
After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things bodycon, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent, such as pairing tank tops with cargo pants. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic trend.
Billie Eilish x Jordan Brand Reunite for All-Black Hex Mule
Billie Eilish continues her partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, gearing up for another footwear release. This time around, the collaboration isn’t an Air Force 1 or and Air Jordan 15 — it’s the new women’s exclusive Hex Mule. The musician has worked with the footwear...
The Nike ACG Lowcate Cooks Up A Side Of “Bacon”
Quickly garnering a cult-like fanbase since its introduction last summer, the Nike ACG Lowcate has since introduced a seldom number of propositions tooled for outdoors enthusiasts. Following the attachment of pouches and lace covers, The Swooshes All Conditions Gear now indulges in a crispy “Bacon” flavored proposition. Continuing...
A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them
MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
Stüssy Reveals Nike Air Penny II Apparel Collaboration
Stüssy is the gift that keeps on giving. Just over one month deep into the new year, the skating imprint has already delivered much-talked-about collaborations with the likes of Timberland and Our Legacy WORK SHOP, as well as a fully-fledged Spring 2023 collection — and it’s showing no signs of braking. On Monday, Shawn Stüssy’s label revealed its full collaboration with.
Target’s Black History Month Collection Features 100% Black Creators
Black History Month is all about recognizing and uplifting the voices, accomplishments, and history made by Black individuals and communities—including within the home and design space. To celebrate this month’s significance, Target is promoting an expansive product collection created by Black business founders, artists, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities. While this is the retailer’s ninth consecutive year curating a collection honoring BHM, it’s the first time 100% of the products are made by Black creators—an increase from 86% in 2022.
Reebok Creates ‘Pump Universe’ Out of Most Historic Lines of Sneakers
Reebok has released “Pump Universe,” a revisionist footwear collection that reimagines its most iconic historical sneakers, on the 32nd anniversary of Dee Brown’s historic ‘no-look’ dunk contest performance that launched the brand’s “Pump” technology into prominence. “Pump Universe” volume one, starring Question Pump and Shaq Victory Pump, will be available on Reebok.com and the Foot Locker family of brands on Feb. 17. Reebok.com now sells the “Pump Universe” Legacy Lifter III Pump.
Love Spells 🔮 to Ignite the Spark on Valentine's Day 💝
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning the perfect date to celebrate the love you share with your significant other! Whether you're newly in love or you've been together for years, there's nothing like a little magic to make the day even more special.
Best heart necklace
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many people agree that heart necklaces are elegant and timeless, not to mention they coordinate easily with other jewelry and most outfits. To some extent, heart necklaces are even viewed as essential pieces, which is why it’s worth adding one to your jewelry collection if you don’t have one already.
A Split “Bred” Makeover Covers This Nike Air Force 1 Mid
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed, but it’s played an important part in expanding Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s reach. Recently, the mid-top option emerged in an ensemble rooted in an ongoing “Split” collection. Akin to Nike Dunk offerings of the past,...
Two Shades Of Purple Bookend The Air Jordan 1 Mid
While it remains one of the more divisive cuts of Jordan’s first signature silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has continued to provide a diverse array of inline propositions. Having recently been committed to the more titular section of the color palette, a duo of violet hues now extends across the grade-school exclusive effort.
