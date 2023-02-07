Read full article on original website
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
That being said, Mandy Rose managed to make $1 million from FanTime last year and fans were really happy for her. However, more details regarding her release have been revealed. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her release from WWE. Rose revealed that WWE...
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Go Home Episode Of SmackDown For Money In The Bank 2023 Will Also Take Place In London, Show Will Air At UK Prime Time
WWE likes to tout their history-making moments. To celebrate this new addition to their summer schedule, the company was not shy about celebrating this new achievement. SmackDown has aired from the UK in the past, but it was always taped, so they wanted to make sure fans knew about this momentous occasion.
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match
Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout
The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/8/23 – Guevara, Garcia Gauntlet And Two Title Matches
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an exciting one as once again several championships will be on the line, with major segments in other storylines also. This article will be updated from 8PM EST as the show airs. MJF defeats Konosuke Takeshita. After the match MJF beat Takeshita...
WATCH: WWE Stars Make Their Super Bowl Picks
This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of the year for American Football. Leading into the game, WWE SuperStars were asked about their picks for the big game and who’s taking home the win. Baron Corbin of course takes the Chiefs while Ricochet takes his favorite team, the Eagles. Plus, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Hit Row, Street Profits and many others make their picks for Sunday’s game. Except Tegan Nox, she doesn’t care!
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that February 8th’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw a viewership of 899,000, with a .30 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The February 1st episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 901,000, with a .31 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23
Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
WWE Hire New Color Commentator For NXT Level Up
WWE have hired a new color commentator. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a role on NXT Level Up. His new WWE name will be Blake Howard. Blake Howard will join Byron Saxton on NXT Level Up, which airs after SmackDown every Friday night. Howard has previous experience with Wrestlecade, VCW, Ring Warriors, Combat Fights Unlimited, Camp Leapfrog, and West Coast Wrestling Connection.
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
Internal Document Leaks Showing The Top 5 Heels And Faces On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved babyfaces this year, thanks to his incredible storyline with The Bloodline over the course of several months. On the other hand, Roman Reigns remains the top heel in the company as well. In fact, Bray Wyatt has also become one...
The Invisible Word: Don Callis Wholeheartedly That He Is Smarter Than Everyone
We can tell already that the trolls are going to have a field day with this one and we‘re gonna look like the silly ones but ya know what? Worth it. That’s how committed to the bit we are. Recently, Corey Brennan with Bodyslam.net reported that Jim Ross...
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 2/10/23
AEW taped the February 10th episode of AEW Rampage on February 8th from the the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of Frank Bailey III via WrestlingHeadlines.com) are below. AEW Rampage 2/10/23:. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Kip Sabian,...
NWA Powerrr Results – 2/7/23
NWA Powerrr (2/7) Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) to earn an NWA Women’s Tag Title Match at NWA Nuff Said. In an interview, Matt Cardona says his mystery partner for tonight is...
