Major League Wrestling aired the premiere episode of MLW Underground on February 7th, which aired on REELZ. The results are below. Jacob Fatu makes it clear that he’s going to cash in his title at at MLW SuperFight, and he has his sights set on a rematch with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Real1 interrupted, claiming that he’s the winner of the Battle Riot, not Fatu. He talked some trash about Fatu and his family. Fatu threatened to beat him up, and they had to be separated by security. Security officials take Fatu away, and Real1 runs his mouth until Mance Warner comes out to kick off their match.

