Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
Go Home Episode Of SmackDown For Money In The Bank 2023 Will Also Take Place In London, Show Will Air At UK Prime Time
WWE likes to tout their history-making moments. To celebrate this new addition to their summer schedule, the company was not shy about celebrating this new achievement. SmackDown has aired from the UK in the past, but it was always taped, so they wanted to make sure fans knew about this momentous occasion.
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/8/23 – Guevara, Garcia Gauntlet And Two Title Matches
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an exciting one as once again several championships will be on the line, with major segments in other storylines also. This article will be updated from 8PM EST as the show airs. MJF defeats Konosuke Takeshita. After the match MJF beat Takeshita...
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
The Damage CTRL leader has been on a hot streak in recent memory. We’ll have to see what the road to WrestleMania has in store for the former Women’s Champion, but she already has a great plan in case Triple H’s booking ideas go south. During WWE...
WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW
Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.
New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23
Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that February 8th’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw a viewership of 899,000, with a .30 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The February 1st episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 901,000, with a .31 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
WWE Hire New Color Commentator For NXT Level Up
WWE have hired a new color commentator. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a role on NXT Level Up. His new WWE name will be Blake Howard. Blake Howard will join Byron Saxton on NXT Level Up, which airs after SmackDown every Friday night. Howard has previous experience with Wrestlecade, VCW, Ring Warriors, Combat Fights Unlimited, Camp Leapfrog, and West Coast Wrestling Connection.
AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match
Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
AEW: Fight Forever Given Teen ESRB Rating
The AEW video game will be released sooner than expected. The game will be called AEW: Fight Forever and will feature a loaded roster of pro wrestlers as well as a lot of match variety that fans will love. AEW Fight Forever is set to be the groundbreaking debut video...
WATCH: WWE Stars Make Their Super Bowl Picks
This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of the year for American Football. Leading into the game, WWE SuperStars were asked about their picks for the big game and who’s taking home the win. Baron Corbin of course takes the Chiefs while Ricochet takes his favorite team, the Eagles. Plus, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Hit Row, Street Profits and many others make their picks for Sunday’s game. Except Tegan Nox, she doesn’t care!
IPW Heart and Soul Results (2/5/23)
Independent Pro Wrestling held its IPW Heart and Soul event on February 5 from Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids, MI. You can read the full results below. – IPW Tag Team Championships – 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Real Hype def. Young Creme (c) to win the titles. –...
MLW Underground Results – 2/7/23
Major League Wrestling aired the premiere episode of MLW Underground on February 7th, which aired on REELZ. The results are below. Jacob Fatu makes it clear that he’s going to cash in his title at at MLW SuperFight, and he has his sights set on a rematch with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Real1 interrupted, claiming that he’s the winner of the Battle Riot, not Fatu. He talked some trash about Fatu and his family. Fatu threatened to beat him up, and they had to be separated by security. Security officials take Fatu away, and Real1 runs his mouth until Mance Warner comes out to kick off their match.
Watch: Solo Sikoa’s Kids Emulate The Bloodline
The Bloodline has been the ruler of the WWE landscape for a long time now. The foundation of the group was laid by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman saw additions at various stages as they grew in size and power. However, a dangerous force that became a part of the Bloodline was Solo Sikoa, whose children are already looking to follow in the footsteps of their families.
MLW COO Says He’s Discussed Joint Streaming Service With AEW, IMPACT, ROH and NWA
Could we see a joint streaming service for pro-wrestling’s hottest companies?. We’re currently in a day and age where pro-wrestling is being given to the fans on a daily basis now. So many shows are ran nearly daily at this point, it’s very easy to get your favorite pro wrestling content. But, one issues in the fans eyes is that many companies stream on all different platforms behind a paywall, so in order to not break the bank, fans must pick and choose which streaming services they want to pay for. But, what if they were all in one?
JBL Not Scheduled For WWE Programming Going Forward After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
