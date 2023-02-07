ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Cody Rhodes Would Love To Have Dustin Rhodes Appear At WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to the ring at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble. as fans immediately became elated after seeing him and then some. Rhodes would end up winning the whole thing as well. Cody Rhodes has a very close relationship with his older brother Dustin Rhodes....
AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match

Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
Jim Ross Says Don Callis Was his Own Worst Enemy While In WWE

Don Callis was once in WWE around 1998, but that time didn’t last long. He was released from his contract, and his exit was not the smoothest one. During Grilling JR, Jim Ross brought up Don Callis’ time in WWE. According to Good ole’ JR, Don Callis was his own worst enemy in Vince McMahon’s company.
Internal Document Leaks Showing The Top 5 Heels And Faces On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved babyfaces this year, thanks to his incredible storyline with The Bloodline over the course of several months. On the other hand, Roman Reigns remains the top heel in the company as well. In fact, Bray Wyatt has also become one...
Watch: Jericho Cruise Fans Chant Vulgar Insult At Jeff Jarrett

For those who aren’t aware, The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarrett had been feuding last year. In fact, it all began when The Acclaimed dropped a new diss track for Jeff Jarrett, where he brutalized Jarrett by referencing his wife Karen Jarrett’s previous marriage to Kurt Angle. A clip...
Seth Rollins Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want Logan Paul In WWE

After being eliminated from the 2023 Royal Rumble by the social media superstar, Seth Rollins has continued to make sure fans know he does not want Paul in WWE. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins made his stance on Logan Paul very clear. In his statement, the decorated professional wrestler expressed his disapproval of the YouTuber’s involvement in sports entertainment.
Bianca Belair And Montez’s Hulu TV Show Has Begun Filming

WWE CEO Nick Khan had previously announced that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford would be starring in an upcoming series that will air on Hulu in 2023. Khan made the statement during the 2022 third-quarter earnings call. Bianca Belair recently revealed some details regarding the show. She also noted that...
Watch: Solo Sikoa’s Kids Emulate The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been the ruler of the WWE landscape for a long time now. The foundation of the group was laid by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman saw additions at various stages as they grew in size and power. However, a dangerous force that became a part of the Bloodline was Solo Sikoa, whose children are already looking to follow in the footsteps of their families.
AEW: Fight Forever Given Teen ESRB Rating

The AEW video game will be released sooner than expected. The game will be called AEW: Fight Forever and will feature a loaded roster of pro wrestlers as well as a lot of match variety that fans will love. AEW Fight Forever is set to be the groundbreaking debut video...
MLW COO Says He’s Discussed Joint Streaming Service With AEW, IMPACT, ROH and NWA

Could we see a joint streaming service for pro-wrestling’s hottest companies?. We’re currently in a day and age where pro-wrestling is being given to the fans on a daily basis now. So many shows are ran nearly daily at this point, it’s very easy to get your favorite pro wrestling content. But, one issues in the fans eyes is that many companies stream on all different platforms behind a paywall, so in order to not break the bank, fans must pick and choose which streaming services they want to pay for. But, what if they were all in one?

