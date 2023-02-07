ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Channel 3000

More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped spending on platform, data show

More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.
Channel 3000

Nigeria delays plans to replace its banknotes after chaotic scenes at ATMs

Nigeria was forced Wednesday to delay plans to replace its banknotes with a redesigned currency after chaotic scenes at ATMs as millions of people struggled to get their hands on the new cash. The country's old notes were supposed to cease to be legal tender starting February 11 but the...
Channel 3000

SEC reaches $30 million settlement with Kraken

The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company. That practice, known as "staking," reflected an unregistered offer and sale of...
Channel 3000

Age of AI: ChatGPT, Bard and How Money Advice Might Evolve

Will artificial intelligence guide our financial lives one day? Provide us with personalized advice and help us make the correct wealth-building decisions?. ChatGPT, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and new tools called Ernie, Andi and Bard (were those Sesame Street characters?), along with the new chat-enabled Bing, all scrape the internet to find answers to the questions you ask. Then they (sometimes) rephrase the answer to make it sound a bit more custom. Often, they just quote what they believe to be a reliable source.

