Channel 3000
More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers stopped spending on platform, data show
More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Exclusive: US developed method to track China's spy balloon fleet within last year, sources say
The US intelligence community has developed a method to track China's fleet of surveillance balloons that was only discovered within the last year, six people familiar with the matter tell CNN. After President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a Chinese spy balloon briefly transited the continental United States, as...
Nigeria delays plans to replace its banknotes after chaotic scenes at ATMs
Nigeria was forced Wednesday to delay plans to replace its banknotes with a redesigned currency after chaotic scenes at ATMs as millions of people struggled to get their hands on the new cash. The country's old notes were supposed to cease to be legal tender starting February 11 but the...
SEC reaches $30 million settlement with Kraken
The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company. That practice, known as "staking," reflected an unregistered offer and sale of...
Age of AI: ChatGPT, Bard and How Money Advice Might Evolve
Will artificial intelligence guide our financial lives one day? Provide us with personalized advice and help us make the correct wealth-building decisions?. ChatGPT, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and new tools called Ernie, Andi and Bard (were those Sesame Street characters?), along with the new chat-enabled Bing, all scrape the internet to find answers to the questions you ask. Then they (sometimes) rephrase the answer to make it sound a bit more custom. Often, they just quote what they believe to be a reliable source.
