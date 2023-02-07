Read full article on original website
This U.S. Ski Resort Surpassed the $300 Barrier For a Single-Day Lift Ticket
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Over the weekend, walk-up single-day lift ticket rates at Arizona’s 777-skiable-acre Snowbowl, north of Flagstaff, came in at $309 a pop. That’s not for a season pass, or even a multi-day ticket. It’s for one day of skiing on the resort’s 55 runs and eight lifts.
The United State Tops World Top Ski Destination Once Again - What a Pleasant Surprise
Looking for the freshest, deepest powder to satisfy your skiing urges? Look no further than the following list of the top ski destinations in the world. Some of the best skiing in the world lie in the United States. From California to Alaska to the northeast states, you’ll find a wide range of ski destinations for every type of skier. In California, one can find skiing in the mountains north and east of Los Angeles, but the best skiing in the state can be found in the Lake Tahoe region, with no less than nine resorts on different sides of the lake. With more than 400 inches of snow each year and such great variety in slopes and resorts, Lake Tahoe is certainly a safe bet for a good ski vacation.
Colorado ski resort recognized for being eco-conscious
There's a push for sustainability in recreation and many ski resorts are making changes to protect the environment they get to operate in. Change like renewable energy to run lifts, electric buses and smarter snowmaking.Some local ski resorts are getting awards for being eco-conscious. While skiers and boarders get to enjoy the best of nature, the infrastructure facilitating the fun can come at a cost to the environment. But, ski areas around the world are recognizing the threat of climate crisis. It comes at no surprise that Aspen carries the clout to campaign for sustainability in Colorado. It's promised a campaign to...
Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
27-year-old youth mentor with a "zest for life" dies at Snowmass ski area
Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a lifelong skier with an "unparalleled zest for life" and a passion for the outdoors, teaching children and cooking. Updegraff, who lived in Silverthorne with his close friend Brad Hanshaw, died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana
Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
Runaway bull charges through resort ramming skiers and snowboarders
Nobody was injured, and only a few skis and boards were damaged as the animal charged down the run
Colorado city a 'best place to travel" in 2023, says Forbes
According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list. On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
News Channel Nebraska
Inside the 'ghost ships' of the Baltic Sea
Plunging into the icy waters surrounding Scandinavia, divers Jonas Dahm and Carl Douglas hunt for vessels long lost to the ocean, what they call the "ghost ships'' of the Baltic Sea. Dahm and Douglas are history lovers and long-time friends who've devoted some 25 years of their lives to wreck...
Winter adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park
For many, winter is their favorite time of year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is less crowded, yet alive with the beauty of the season. Weekends are busier than weekdays. For those who are prepared, winter is an enchanting time to explore RMNP. Snowshoeing is a fun,...
