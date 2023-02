RUSTON | The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team will host a pair of Conference USA matchups this week at home, beginning with the FIU Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The game can be seen on CUSA.tv. In addition, the live radio broadcast and live stats can be found on the LA Tech Athletics app.

