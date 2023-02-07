Read full article on original website
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place
Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to...
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families
In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
Midday Report February 08, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass is on track to win the Yukon Quest Alaska 550 later today. Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she hired a Republican to be her state director has ruffled some feathers. And one Anchorage man inspires others to help the un-housed.
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
Top Shelf: Craft and Design at Whisky & Ramen
The Whiskey & Ramen co-owners fell in love with a historic three-story, 6,000-square-foot building downtown that provided more than enough room for a growing restaurant, as well as design challenges to match the space. When Jon McNeil and Nicole Cusack decided to bring a ramen restaurant to Anchorage, they pictured...
16 Day Trips Around Anchorage That Are Worth The Expedition
Any trip to Alaska has to involve getting off the beaten path. After all, you’ll want to take a few day trips to see everything Alaska has to offer, right?. You can see the best sights in Alaska’s wilderness with these day trips from Anchorage. Our top choices include these priceless destinations:
Paulette Simpson: The ticking demographic time bomb
Years ago, I attended a college commencement where a Jesuit priest offered graduates some good advice: When you’re about to make a big decision, first ask yourself, “How do I know, and what if I’m wrong?”. In short, consider the source of the knowledge that informs your...
Trail Etiquette
All this recent weather makes for some good snow on the trails, but whether you’re skiing, fat tire biking, or even dog sled mushing, it’s important to be mindful of others. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart has more. Anchorage trail system is quite complex and diverse. With...
An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?
At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics. During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.
Assembly devolves into community bashing, but Girdwood gets a win on Holton Hills, despite Constant harping
In the end, Girdwood got a win on Tuesday, if only because members of the Anchorage Assembly think the mayor of Anchorage is too incompetent to execute the transfer of a large parcel of Heritage Land Bank property to a private developer to build more housing in the community south of Anchorage.
Cold air camps out to the north and west
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow in Anchorage for the month of February has added up to 11 inches — and inches more will likely be counted before Wednesday ends. Watch for snow showers to remain over the city, Glenn Highway, Parks Highway, Wasilla and Palmer as we hit Wednesday morning. Snow totals will be up to 3 inches in the city.
Alaska Has A Brand New Nordic Spa With Hot And Cold Plunge Pools And A Rainforest Steam Room
If you’re looking for a day of utter relaxation, you must head straight to this Nordic Spa in Alaska. The Alyeska Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort is the newest attraction to Alaska’s wellness scene. With hot and cold plunge pools, cedar barrel saunas, and a rainforest steam room, this spa is everything it promises and more.
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Updated: 1 hour ago. An update on...
Dimond Center | Shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska
The Dimond Center is a regional shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, United States, located on the southwest corner of East Dimond Boulevard and the Old Seward Highway in south Anchorage. This is the largest enclosed mall in the state of Alaska, though the open-air Tikahtnu Commons in NE Anchorage has a greater GLA.
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
Girdwood residents react to indefinite postponement of Holtan Hills housing development
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The proposed Holtan Hills housing development has long been controversial in Girdwood, but on Tuesday Assemblymember Meg Zaletel gave a different reason for no longer supporting the project that would have added more than one hundred housing units to the community experiencing a severe housing shortage.
