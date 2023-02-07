Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Ketchikan schools, facing deep staffing cuts, look to Legislature for help
School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. In Ketchikan, district officials are looking at cutting nearly 60 positions, but they’re hopeful that the Alaska Legislature will ease the pressure by boosting state education funding. Ketchikan’s school district is looking...
alaskapublic.org
Providers and lawmakers look for a way out of Alaska’s childcare shortage
Barbara Mitchell opened the Aurora Lights Childcare Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in 2018. The church, in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley, offered an ideal space and discounted rent. Church families donated thousands of dollars to get it up and running. “(Childcare) centers seemed to be coming and going a...
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
WCAX
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
alaskapublic.org
Peltola’s hire of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
kdll.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
Alaska bill would charge drug suppliers with murder for overdose deaths
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied. The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code. ...
Paulette Simpson: The ticking demographic time bomb
Years ago, I attended a college commencement where a Jesuit priest offered graduates some good advice: When you’re about to make a big decision, first ask yourself, “How do I know, and what if I’m wrong?”. In short, consider the source of the knowledge that informs your...
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
kinyradio.com
Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
kinyradio.com
Alaska’s governor, lieutenant governor and top officials are in line for a pay increase
Members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet stand for applause during the governor’s 2023 State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, and the commissioners...
alaskapublic.org
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of...
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
radiokenai.com
Alaska Applicants Could Get Share Of $41M In Wood Innovation, Community Wood Grant Programs
Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and Community Wood Grants programs,...
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
The Northern Light
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
akbizmag.com
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts
BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
Tri-City Herald
WA residents soon must apply to keep Medicaid coverage. Expert shares advice for preparing
On Jan. 30, the Biden administration announced it intends to end the public health emergency that’s been in effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution is set to expire May 11, three years since order was first put in place by former President Trump on March 13, 2020.
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
