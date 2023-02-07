ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 1

Related
ktoo.org

Ketchikan schools, facing deep staffing cuts, look to Legislature for help

School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. In Ketchikan, district officials are looking at cutting nearly 60 positions, but they’re hopeful that the Alaska Legislature will ease the pressure by boosting state education funding. Ketchikan’s school district is looking...
KETCHIKAN, AK
alaskapublic.org

Providers and lawmakers look for a way out of Alaska’s childcare shortage

Barbara Mitchell opened the Aurora Lights Childcare Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in 2018. The church, in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley, offered an ideal space and discounted rent. Church families donated thousands of dollars to get it up and running. “(Childcare) centers seemed to be coming and going a...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting

As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
KENAI, AK
WCAX

Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
VERMONT STATE
kdll.org

Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai

As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
KENAI, AK
The Center Square

Alaska bill would charge drug suppliers with murder for overdose deaths

(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied. The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code. ...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report February 09, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Northern Light

The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska

Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge

Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
ALASKA STATE
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy