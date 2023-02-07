Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

