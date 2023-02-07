ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 3

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter

(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter. The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution. There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered...
YAKIMA, WA
seattleschild.com

Yes, isolating a student IS traumatizing. We know.

My son is a young adult now. But neither of us can or will ever forget what happened to him in second grade. It happened in a local public school district that I don’t need to name – because it’s happened in every public school district in Washington State. Thankfully Washington lawmakers are currently considering two bills, HB 1479 and SB 5559, that would put a stop to it. I for one am urging them to do so.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed

The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night. In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a “civil patient”, meaning one who was not referred to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope

WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again. Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market

(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley

The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy