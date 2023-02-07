Read full article on original website
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
yaktrinews.com
Opal Lee, the 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' becomes second Black American to have portrait hung in Texas statehouse
Opal Lee, the 96-year-old Texan who successfully championed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, was honored on Wednesday with the unveiling of a portrait at the state Capitol. The portrait of Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," is the first new portrait to be hung in the state...
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
Study shows thousands of students unaccounted for in Washington public schools
Researchers found that Washington has the sixth highest number of “missing” students in the nation.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter
(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter. The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution. There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
KING-5
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
The legislation moves onto the House. If approved, it would also require legislative staff to work with state officials to create a primer on state finances.
seattleschild.com
Yes, isolating a student IS traumatizing. We know.
My son is a young adult now. But neither of us can or will ever forget what happened to him in second grade. It happened in a local public school district that I don’t need to name – because it’s happened in every public school district in Washington State. Thankfully Washington lawmakers are currently considering two bills, HB 1479 and SB 5559, that would put a stop to it. I for one am urging them to do so.
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
kpq.com
Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed
The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
Channel 6000
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is searching for a missing civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital Tuesday night. In an email, DSHS Communications Manager Tyler Hemestreet said a “civil patient”, meaning one who was not referred to the...
kptv.com
Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope
WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again. Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were...
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster 'inclusive culture'
Washington State’s Department of Corrections is looking for a formerly incarcerated individual to work on the agency's executive leadership team, which pays a six-figure salary.
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
OnlyInYourState
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
What is MMIWP? Indigenous women, people go missing and are killed at a higher rate
SEATTLE — For years, tribal leaders and activists have called for more attention to the fact that their members go missing at a much higher rate than the general public. That's where the acronym MMIWP originates. It stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People. Indigenous women are...
kpq.com
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
