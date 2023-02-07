Senator Dnistrian? Colts Neck Executive Laces Up for Run Against Gopal in LD-11.

COLTS NECK, NJ - New Jersey's 11th legislative district election just got interesting - in a big way.

Barring successful primary challenges, a head-to-head matchup is in the works between incumbent Senator Vin Gopal, and Colts Neck corporate and non-profit executive Steve Dnistrian.

Dnistrian stakes a 'more Monmouth, less Trenton' claim for November.

To start, Dnistrian of Colts Neck Township will seek the support - later this month - of the Monmouth County Republican Party in order to become the party’s candidate for State Senate representing New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District (LD-11).

“With the full support of the Monmouth County Republican Committee, I look forward to working alongside our dynamic assemblywomen, Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner, to win this race and return full legislative control of LD-11 to our Republican Party,” Steve said. “Monmouth County has become the model for what government should look like in New Jersey. When elected, I will work hard to ensure that we have more Monmouth in our lives and much less Trenton. That’s the bottom line.”

Gopal is running as the incumbent. According to his website, "Senator Gopal has started and built several businesses and is currently a business consultant and a coach."

Gopal is also the Founder and President of a 501c(3) organization dedicated to helping Monmouth County charities and individuals in need. He holds a Masters in Public Administration from Rutgers University. He previously served on the Board of Directors for Northern Monmouth County Chamber of Commerce. Vin spent many years as a volunteer first responder, serving as an EMT and certified CPR Instructor.

Dnistrian comes from both a Corporate and Non-Profit background. He served as Chief Operating Officer with Omnicom Group, a market-leading company that owns major advertising and marketing agencies all across the world. Dnistrian also held four VP roles with global responsibilities at Johnson & Johnson, where he worked alongside company CEOs. In the non-profit world, Dnistrian served as Executive VP and board member with the Partnership for a Drug-Free America. Today, Dnistrian is a business advisor, consultant and executive coach. He completed his undergraduate studies at Northeastern University in Boston, M.A., graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and a minor in political science. He has served on the Colts Neck Zoning Board, the Colts Neck Environmental Commission, the Colts Neck Republican County Committee and the Monmouth County Board of Taxation.

Gopal previously served as Chairman of the Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and currently chairs the Senate Education Committee, and serves as Senate Majority Converence Leader. He is a member of the Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee.

Gopal has the full backing of Middletown resident, Governor Phil Murphy.

Murphy is certain to be a clear demarcation between the candidates. In his announcement on Monday, Dnistrian began that conversation, stating that the current policies of the Democrat party are not working. "We are all experiencing the downside of Phil Murphy’s and Vin Gopal’s destructive policies, which have eroded public safety in our neighborhoods, forced inappropriate policies into our schools and made life increasingly unaffordable for everyone in New Jersey,” Steve said. “We need less government in our lives, not more; strong law and order, not attacks on our police officers; financial discipline, not reckless spending; and schools that focus on teaching our children fundamental education, not radical social agendas.” He pointed to a recent Monmouth University poll (released 1/18/23) where people in New Jersey were asked to rate their state government as excellent, good, only fair or poor. “Just four percent – FOUR percent – described our state government as excellent. That finding is disturbing on so many levels, but one thing is clear: The time is ripe for change." stated Dnistrian.

It's a safe bet that Gopal doesn't agree, and it will soon be up to the voters to decide.

Stay updated with TAPinto.net/enews and follow your local elections!



