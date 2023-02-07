Time to put on a hat...

In 1983, I went through a brief hat phase. I was young, daring and — it turned out — nothing at all like the people wearing Panama hats in music videos on MTV. That short-lived fashion statement served to solidify my self-awareness as a no-hat person.

Forty years later, I’m in the position of needing to revisit that position. My stance on wearing hats has not changed. My scalp, however, is demanding that I stand under one.

As a skin cancer patient, I’m painfully aware of the need to protect my head and ears from the sun. I do that when I’m working or playing outside. I have not developed a hat habit for otherwise going about my day, which most often does involve brief periods of sun exposure.

The effects from walking into and out of buildings accumulates over time to cause the kind of damage that can result in skin cancers. Sunscreens will help, but there’s really no substitute for simply covering up.

Once I was over the early ’80s hat thing, my scalp was still safe because I kept a thick layer of brown hair on top of it at all times. Although I’m not exactly balding, my substantially grayer and thinner hair has lost whatever UV protection factor it once possessed.

Regular visits to the dermatologist now include scalp exams. When she finds little spots of damaged skin, she points and shoots a liquid nitrogen gun to freeze them into submission. Aside from the initial ice cream headache, the procedure leaves a blister to eventually heal toward becoming healthier skin.

After surviving a couple of those torture sessions, I’ve discovered another spot likely to provide target practice at my next skin-check session. That has driven home the realization that it’s time to get serious about becoming a hat person.

I’ve never been a hat person for several reasons. I dislike hat-head hair and the indention that hats tend to leave across my forehead. Plus, I have a big head that I’ve never felt looks natural with a hat on it.

When I wore the Panama hat with my Ray-Ban Aviators back in the day, one friend took to calling me Leon Redbone, the singer-songwriter who specialized in reviving old jazz and blues songs. Not what I was going for, but a certain resemblance was undeniable. If I’d had the Tin Pan Alley baritone to go with it, I might have had a career as a Redbone impersonator.

It could be that my long aversion to head coverings has had more to do with the relative poor quality of the ones I’ve donned in the past. My friend Lattie Dockery — whose head also is UV-factor-deficient — knows hats, and he wears only good ones.

Lattie and I have the same-size head — 24 inches. During a gathering at his house last year he put his best Panama hat on my head. It was a perfect fit and very likely the most comfortable hat my head has experienced. Lattie showed me where to find one for myself online.

The internet, it turns out, is about the only hat store in town if you want a good high-end selection. If I’m going full-on hat person, I’m going high end.

At these prices, I’m going to need to work up that Leon Redbone revival act and hit the road.