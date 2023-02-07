Read full article on original website
Related
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
bitcoinist.com
Pursuit of A Multi-Billion Dollar Vision: Steady Stack Partners with Kelsier Capital, Dubai VC Family Office & Adds Superstars to Executive Team
Investing in NFTs can be challenging, especially with the recent rise of “get-rich-quick” schemes and “rug pulls.” This has left many investors skeptical and cautious about the future of these projects. However, people looking to invest in NFTs seek projects with a solid plan and a clear vision. Although the market is considered ‘bearish’ by many market analysts, it seems as though Steady Stack is a project striving to build a strong and long-lasting vision.
bitcoinist.com
FightOut Crosses $4 Million in Fundraising: Learn Why Everybody is Rushing to this new Move-to-Earn Revolutionary Project.
The revolutionary move-to-earn project, FightOut, recently crossed the $4 million milestone in its fundraising this week. As a result, investors are quickly rushing to get FGHT tokens as early as possible to benefit from the consistently rising prices in the presale stage. FightOut is making waves in the industry as...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Earns the Biggest Presale in Recent History! Where are Solana and Bitcoin Heading Next?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might appear to be nothing more than another meme coin, but it’s received a sweeping amount of attention for a reason. To be specific, the BIG has gained $24M worth of presale funds in only a month! Users deem the coin a smart investment for several reasons. They recognise its cat-themed anime aesthetic will attract a community who appreciate this side of meme coin culture.
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox Seals Deal With Saudi Arabian Digital Government Authority
Metaverse momentum has found new life. The Sandbox has signed an initial partnership deal with Saudia Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA) around a yet-to-be-determined scope. 2022 brought a damper to major metaverse momentum that was built throughout 2021, as bear market conditions took over. However, the first 30 days...
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: Kraken Settles With SEC And Ends Staking Services
The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the two Kraken crypto exchange subsidiaries, Payward Ventures Inc and Payward Trading Ltd, with failing to register and offering their asset staking-as-a-service program. Kraken agreed to immediately cease offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking programs to settle the SEC’s charges. In addition,...
bitcoinist.com
ApeX Pro Takes Web3 Social Trading Forward in Strides at StarkWare Sessions
TEL AVIV, Israel, February 6, 2023 — Permissionless and non-custodial derivatives exchange ApeX Pro participated in StarkWare Sessions, a two-day convention that gathered the leading builders and thinkers in the Ethereum community across day-long open discussions, organized by ApeX Pro’s partner StarkWare. ApeX Pro was built to mitigate...
bitcoinist.com
Celebrating 100 Affiliate Milestones: Coinslotty Showers Partners with “Gold”
Stable Tech N.V., an iGaming company based in Curacao, recently reached a major milestone with their flagship online crypto casino. After launching Coinslotty.com just a few months ago, the company successfully closed 100 affiliate partnerships – a significant accomplishment in such a competitive industry. To celebrate this achievement, Stable Tech N.V. decided to shower their partners in “golden coins” with 100 commemorative gift packages. Some packages have already been sent out. The rest will be given in person at this year’s ICE 2023 Affiliate Conference in London – the company announced via PRNewsWire.com.
bitcoinist.com
Bryan Legend The Crypto King Rises Again with Vulcan Blockchain
Bryan Legend is a crypto visionary, influencer, investor, and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of OOXY Labs and the CEO of Vulcan Blockchain, a revolutionary DeFi (Decentralized Finance) platform. This Australian crypto investor has founded several businesses to provide better earning opportunities through his ventures. Bryan Legend has been a part of different industries before taking the crypto world by storm with his astute visions and adventurous investments.
bitcoinist.com
Lido Finance Releases Details On Next Upgrade Ahead Of Ethereum Shanghai Launch
As the Shanghai upgrade launch draws near, Ethereum staking-compatible platforms are preparing to release deposited ETH back to stakers. Earlier today, one of the largest Ethereum liquid staking protocols, Lido Finance, released details concerning its latest upgrade ahead of the Ethereum shanghai hard fork. This upgrade consists of two core...
bitcoinist.com
Coin Cloud Files For Bankruptcy After Battling FTX Contagion
One of the U.S. and Brazil’s biggest Bitcoin ATM operators, Coin Cloud, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Thursday, January 8, after the firm received a severe blow from the crypto winter and the FTX implosion, which left it with millions of dollars in liabilities. Coin Cloud owes about...
bitcoinist.com
Huobi Exchange Plans To Expand In Hong Kong
One of the largest cryptocurrency trading exchanges, Huobi, is now considering expanding its services to China. Huobi Chief Justin Sun believes this will be a massive turnaround for the firm in the hopes that China will contribute positively to its growth. Before now, the China government placed some restrictions on...
bitcoinist.com
Algorand Aims To Boost Web3 Adoption In India With Strategic Partnerships
More expansion is awaiting the Web3 ecosystem as Algorand Foundation aggressively moves to promote the technology across India. The firm announced multiple partnerships, including educational development programs with schools in India, with the primary aim of driving web3 adoption in the country. Algorand is an open-source layer-1 blockchain firm that...
bitcoinist.com
Zebu Live Conference Officially Certified Carbon Neutral
London, February 2023. Zebu Live, London’s annual showcase of the Web3 revolution, announces that it has been successfully certified carbon neutral. The two-day live crypto conference, which took place in September 2022, partnered up with decentralised cloud computing network Cudos and carbon management provider Blue Marble to make a completely carbon-neutral event. Showcasing more than 160 of the industry’s brightest speakers, including Dragon & Thirdweb Co-Founder Stephen Bartlett, and Aave CEO Stani Kulechov, the sell-out event welcomed 1,500 guests to the Kensington Conference Centre and 5,000+ streaming globally.
Comments / 0