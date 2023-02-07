ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turkey Earthquake Update: UK Experts to Assist in the Search for Survivors As Death Toll Continue to Increase

By Paw Mozter
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan; No Damage or Injuries Reported

The latest local reports said a magnitude of 5.4 earthquakes struck Taiwan on Wednesday that jolted the entire country. Reports said that there were no casualties, injuries and damage to properties. As the world's attention focused on powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, earthquake concerns have alerted many countries. According...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Livestock Can Be Tended to Aid Northern Ireland Farms Minimize Ammonia Emissions

The increasing levels of ammonia affected the environment and other living organisms. There are several approaches to managing cattle to help lowering down ammonia emissions on Northern Ireland farms including extended grazing livestock, crude protein diets and genetic selection. Livestock can be taken to lower ammonia emissions. According to Martin...
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change: Fungal Infection, Valley Fever Cases Uptick Culprit

Climate change is to blame for the uptick in cases of valley fever, according to experts' concerns. According to experts, because of the extreme climate changes, fungi can grow and spread more easily, making diseases like valley fever better at spreading. Valley Fever. Valley fever is typically only contracted in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy