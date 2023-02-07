Turkey Earthquake Update: UK Experts to Assist in the Search for Survivors As Death Toll Continue to Increase

Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan; No Damage or Injuries Reported
The latest local reports said a magnitude of 5.4 earthquakes struck Taiwan on Wednesday that jolted the entire country. Reports said that there were no casualties, injuries and damage to properties. As the world's attention focused on powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, earthquake concerns have alerted many countries. According...
natureworldnews.com
Next Possible Earthquake After Prolonged Quiet Period in California Could Yeild 1800 Deaths, 50K Injuries
Experts are pondering the likelihood that the following earthquake in California, which will come after the current quiet period, will result in 1800 fatalities and 50k injuries. The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week serves as the most recent reminder of the potential consequences for California as...
natureworldnews.com
Syria, Turkey Earthquake Update: Challenging Cold, Heavy Snow Continues Affecting Rescue Operations
The latest reports showed that the death toll increased to 16,000 after a 7.8 magnitude devastating earthquake struck Syria and Turkey. The challenging cold conditions and heavy snow raised concerns over the impact on rescue operations in affected regions. The powerful earthquake shocked the world after thousands of buildings collapsed,...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
msn.com
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
natureworldnews.com
Livestock Can Be Tended to Aid Northern Ireland Farms Minimize Ammonia Emissions
The increasing levels of ammonia affected the environment and other living organisms. There are several approaches to managing cattle to help lowering down ammonia emissions on Northern Ireland farms including extended grazing livestock, crude protein diets and genetic selection. Livestock can be taken to lower ammonia emissions. According to Martin...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snow, Colder Temperatures Expected in United Kingdom This February As Sudden Stratospheric Warming Likely to Emerge
The weather forecasts said colder temperatures and heavy snow are expected to unload in the United Kingdom due to the Stratospheric Warming Event. February in the UK began with heavy snow and freezing conditions. Cold alerts were issued in Europe due to extreme temperatures. The blast of polar vortex recently...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change: Fungal Infection, Valley Fever Cases Uptick Culprit
Climate change is to blame for the uptick in cases of valley fever, according to experts' concerns. According to experts, because of the extreme climate changes, fungi can grow and spread more easily, making diseases like valley fever better at spreading. Valley Fever. Valley fever is typically only contracted in...
