kymkemp.com

Residential PG&E Customers Set to Receive Climate Credit to Help Reduce Energy Bill

Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Governor Newsom wants federal investigation into high gas prices in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom demands action after natural gases have dropped across the country, except in California. Prices have soared, with some customers seeing more than a 300 percent hike in their bills. State leaders, customers, and advocacy groups want to know why. The California Public Utilities Commission discussed this topic at a The post Governor Newsom wants federal investigation into high gas prices in California appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Pacific Gas and Electric customers get relief for higher costs

Higher costs of gas and colder temperatures have left PG&E customers with rising bills. The energy company, citing tight supply and increased demand in an unusually chilly winter, warned Californians of high prices in December. It projected residential energy prices would be roughly 32% higher between November and March compared with the same period a year earlier.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Mortgage costs lock out California home buyers

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published in CalMatters. Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Bill introduced to lift bans on cruising across California

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday. “It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
theaggie.org

Gun violence: When is enough, enough?

Recent mass shootings show that more national comprehensive gun reform is needed. In the first month of 2023, California and the rest of the U.S. was plagued with the awful reality that is gun violence. First, a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year’s festival left 10 dead and nine injured in the Southern California community of Monterey Park. Less than 48 hours later, seven people were killed by a violent firearm attack in Half Moon Bay, California. In January alone, the U.S. experienced 52 mass shootings and over 1,600 people were killed by guns.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months

Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
OAKLAND, CA
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Portantino Authors Bill Tightening Gun Laws

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Anthony Portantino discussed gun safety efforts and legislation that strengthens California’s conceal-carry laws during a press conference Wednesday. Senate Bill 2, authored by Portantino, will implement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution

Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Ground zero: Rain brings little relief to California’s depleted groundwater

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The powerful storms that clobbered California for weeks in December and January dropped trillions of gallons of water, flooding many communities and farms. But throughout the state, the rains have done little to nourish the underground supplies that are critical sources of California’s drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
