SDG&E: "We care. We are in this together." | A reminder to customers after bill outrage
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric responded Thursday morning to growing outrage over skyrocketing January SDG&E bills. SDG&E told CBS 8 there was more than $10 million available in federal funding to help San Diegans pay their bills - expressly set aside for low-income residents and people who are significantly behind on their SDG&E bill.
California legislators respond to condo insurance crisis from wildfire risk
SAN DIEGO — Walt Mooromsky is one of 240 condo owners in the Canyon Park Villas in Mira Mesa, who recently had their property insurance not renewed by Farmers Insurance due to wildfire risk. The condos sit on a canyon ridge, but Mooromsky said the City of San Diego...
Residential PG&E Customers Set to Receive Climate Credit to Help Reduce Energy Bill
Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
Governor Newsom wants federal investigation into high gas prices in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom demands action after natural gases have dropped across the country, except in California. Prices have soared, with some customers seeing more than a 300 percent hike in their bills. State leaders, customers, and advocacy groups want to know why. The California Public Utilities Commission discussed this topic at a The post Governor Newsom wants federal investigation into high gas prices in California appeared first on KION546.
Newsom Calls For Federal Investigation Into Out-Of-Control PG&E Prices
You’re not the only one whose PG&E bill has gone through the roof, and Governor Newsom is calling for a federal investigation into possible market manipulation with these crazy price hikes. You've likely noticed the infuriating matter that your PG&E bill is soaring, and even more infuriatingly, PG&E wants...
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
Pacific Gas and Electric customers get relief for higher costs
Higher costs of gas and colder temperatures have left PG&E customers with rising bills. The energy company, citing tight supply and increased demand in an unusually chilly winter, warned Californians of high prices in December. It projected residential energy prices would be roughly 32% higher between November and March compared with the same period a year earlier.
Mortgage costs lock out California home buyers
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published in CalMatters. Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she...
Bill introduced to lift bans on cruising across California
CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday. “It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”
‘The Country Is Watching’: California Homeless Crisis Looms as Gov. Newsom Eyes Political Future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted...
Gun violence: When is enough, enough?
Recent mass shootings show that more national comprehensive gun reform is needed. In the first month of 2023, California and the rest of the U.S. was plagued with the awful reality that is gun violence. First, a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year’s festival left 10 dead and nine injured in the Southern California community of Monterey Park. Less than 48 hours later, seven people were killed by a violent firearm attack in Half Moon Bay, California. In January alone, the U.S. experienced 52 mass shootings and over 1,600 people were killed by guns.
CalTrans Looks for Ways to Fund Maintenance Once Gas Tax Not an Option, Launches Road Charge Pilot Study – by Deb Murphy
This is one of those “every action causes an equal and opposite reaction” stories. When, or if,. California actually has no gas-powered vehicles on its roads by 2035, how will CalTrans fix those. roads? Currently, the state’s gas tax pays for filling pot holes, repaving, etc. its 51,326...
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
Portantino Authors Bill Tightening Gun Laws
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Anthony Portantino discussed gun safety efforts and legislation that strengthens California’s conceal-carry laws during a press conference Wednesday. Senate Bill 2, authored by Portantino, will implement...
California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution
Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
Ground zero: Rain brings little relief to California’s depleted groundwater
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The powerful storms that clobbered California for weeks in December and January dropped trillions of gallons of water, flooding many communities and farms. But throughout the state, the rains have done little to nourish the underground supplies that are critical sources of California’s drinking water.
