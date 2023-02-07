ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses

The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
247Sports

NFL 'Noles: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be shown by FOX. There are a total of six former Florida State standouts spread across the...
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players sign with universities

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
TAPinto.net

This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. ﻿﻿In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. ﻿﻿Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery ﻿﻿Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 ﻿﻿Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more ﻿﻿Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more ﻿﻿Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more ﻿﻿Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more ﻿﻿Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February.  Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
tapinto.net

K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
TAPinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
247Sports

247Sports

