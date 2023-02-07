Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
$1 billion budget proposed to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
Related
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
Rutgers vs Illinois: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule`
An important Big Ten matchup sees Rutgers on the road; do the Illini play consistent at home or can the Scarlet Knights snag another nice road victory?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 11, 2:00 pm ET. FS1. Arena: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. When we consider Rutgers (16-8), it’s hard...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
NFL 'Noles: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be shown by FOX. There are a total of six former Florida State standouts spread across the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $541K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $540,754 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 17, 28 and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The...
This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”
BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” 10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California. “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February. Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Nostalgic for Portugal? New coffee house opens in Somerset County, NJ
🔴 POURtuga Coffee House has just opened on the Watchung Circle in Somerset County. 🔴 The owners had a vision to make guests feel like they were visiting their grandma's house in Portugal. 🔴 The place serves delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso. A new Portuguese coffee...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0