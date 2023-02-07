ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan Herald

God's word is true — and the proof is in its writing...

By Emmett Murphy Columnist
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuX2W_0keqMQyh00

The sum of Your word is truth, and every one of Your righteous ordinances is everlasting.”

— Psalm 119:160

The Bible is divinely inspired. My English teacher used to say when you define a word you don’t use the word you are defining in your definition. But I beg to differ when it comes to God’s Word.

The apostle Paul told Timothy in I Timothy 3:16, “All Scripture is inspired by God.” For proof the Lord placed many things in His word that man could not have known at the time he was writing.

We have many different fields of science that we can point to today that have discovered facts that are irrefutable. If one is a skeptic we only need to point to some of those facts as proof that man could not have written it by his own knowledge.

Job 26:7 states that the earth “hangs on nothing.” For centuries people were taught that the earth was balanced on the back of a giant turtle or elephant.

Astronomers have no idea today how many stars there are in the heavens. We are still discovering more and more. But God knows. As Psalm 147:4 states, “He counts the number of the stars; He gives names to all of them.”

Before doctors discovered that blood was essentially life for a person doctors thought they could cure a disease by bleeding a person. Thousands of years before scientists understood the complex life-sustaining properties of blood, the Bible stated in Leviticus 17:14: “The life of every creature is in its blood.”

For years, doctors would not accept the blood of one person for transfusion to someone of a different ethnicity. Luke, the physician, wrote in Acts 17:26, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth.” Leviticus 13 gives instructions on how to prevent the spread of disease.

Years ago people would have laughed at you if you said that the air could be measured. But in 1643, Italian physicist Evangelista Torrticelli invented the barometer which measures the atmospheric pressure of wind. Job 28:25 says, “He imparted weight to the wind.”

These are just a random group of facts if we fail to put them into proper context. God’s Word is true. He spoke truths into the heart of men thousands of years before men were able to prove these facts. The sciences do not contradict Scripture.

Now some facts about the Bible: It was compiled by 40 different writers from shepherds to kings, and in three different languages, covering a period of 4,100 years of history, touching on all known subjects, written over a span of 1,550 years, by most writers that had no contact with other writers, yet it fits together like a hand in a glove. How can that be explained, except by the guiding hand of God?

But even these facts mean little if we miss the “who” purpose of the Scriptures. The purpose? It can be described in one word: Someone. Or to elaborate, Someone is coming (Old Testament), Someone is here (Gospels), Someone is coming again (Acts and Revelation).

The message is Someone. And the Someone is Jesus.

But these also are just facts if they do not lead us to a deeper understanding of the person of Jesus and His sacrifice for our sins. Recall John 3:16-17: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”

Do you have questions? Please contact me if you desire to know Him and accept Him as your Savior.

Correction from last week’s column: Luke 2, not Luke 3, is the fulfillment of the prophecy the Messiah will come from Judah.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Jesus is tempted…

Jesus was tempted in all the ways that we are. The writer of Hebrews says that this is why we can know that we have a sympathetic High Priest. Not only will He serve us as priests do, but He understands our plight now. Jesus was tempted for forty days while He fasted, and we get a glimpse into three specific aims of the devil. Each is very significant and covers the gambit of every possible scheme. ...
Washington Examiner

Historians, not just believers, should thank God for the Bible

As they might have said in the 1960s, here’s a kind of story I can “really dig.”. For years, I have loved news accounts showing more and more evidence that the Old Testament was almost as much an account of real history as of faith. In just the past two decades or so, we’ve seen archaeological evidence of real Philistine burial grounds. We have seen evidence of not just the existence but the details of the Bible’s stories about King Hezekiah and the prophet Jeremiah and, famously, of the fortress of and City of David.
Jules

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
Yaya Diamond

The Various Translations of The Bible

The Bible is the most widely read and influential book in the world. It has been translated into hundreds of languages, with countless versions and interpretations. With so many different versions of the Bible available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. To help you make an informed decision, this introduction will explore some of the major differences between various translations of the Bible and explain why different versions exist in the first place. We’ll also discuss how to find a version that best suits your needs and preferences so that you can get more out of reading God’s Word.
Jules

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
Cheryl E Preston

Salome may have assisted with the birth of Christ as well as being a follower of His Ministry

In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.
Ricky

The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Abby Joseph

A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
The Independent

Church of England considering whether to stop referring to God as ‘he’

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.The Church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional Jewish and Christian teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the Church had been “exploring the use...
Newberry Observer

Thank God in all things

The Bible is filled with examples of men and women facing different circumstances that serve to promote not destroy God’s peace. Paul is
Chowan Herald

God gives free will...

Every student of history will attest that the study of leadership is saturated with great minds, wry humor and debatable myths. One questionable story can be laid to rest as today is the anniversary of its documented evidence of its falsehood, but it also demonstrates that great minds and wry humor oftentimes are indistinguishable. Despite the myth, Ben Franklin never proposed the Bald Eagle as our nation’s symbol. What he...
Chowan Herald

Jesus' authority...

And so it was, when Jesus had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes. - Matthew 7: 28-29 This happened at the end of the Sermon on the Mount. It is repeated several times in the gospels. Something...
Chowan Herald

Hometown pride...

Jesus preaches in His hometown after He’s made a name for Himself in some surrounding cities. Jesus had become famous for His healing power. As He stood to read the Scripture, a passage from Isaiah was chosen. Jesus reads the prophetic words which discuss the mission of the coming Messiah. Jesus closes the scrolls and tells those who He grew up with and near that He was the fulfillment of...
HackerNoon

Of the Times of the Birth and Passion of Christ

February 5th 2023 New Story 19 min by @isaacnewton. Neither was there any certain tradition about the years of Christ. For the Christians who first began to enquire into these things, as Clemens Alexandrinus, Origen, Tertullian, Julius Africanus, Lactantius, Jerome, St. Austin, Sulpicius Severus, Prosper, and as many as place the death of Christ in the 15th or 16th year of Tiberius, make Christ to have preached but one year, or at most but two. At length Eusebius discovered four successive Passovers in the Gospel of John, and thereupon set on foot an opinion that he preacht three years and an half; and so died in the 19th year of Tiberius. Others afterwards, finding the opinion that he died in the Equinox Mar. 25, more consonant to the times of the Jewish Passover, in the 17th and 20th years, have placed his death in one of those two years. Neither is there any greater certainty in the opinions about the time of his birth. The first Christians placed his baptism near the beginning of the 15th year of Tiberius; and thence reckoning thirty years backwards, placed his birth in the 43d Julian year, the 42d of Augustus and 28th of the Actiac victory. This was the opinion which obtained in the first ages, till Dionysius Exiguus, placing the baptism of Christ in the 16th year of Tiberius, and misinterpreting the text of Luke, iii. 23. as if Jesus was only beginning to be 30 years old when he was baptized, invented the vulgar account, in which his birth is placed two years later than before. As therefore relating to these things there is no tradition worth considering; let us lay aside all and examine what prejudices can be gathered from records of good account.
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
598
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy