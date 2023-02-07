God's word is true — and the proof is in its writing...

The sum of Your word is truth, and every one of Your righteous ordinances is everlasting.”

— Psalm 119:160

The Bible is divinely inspired. My English teacher used to say when you define a word you don’t use the word you are defining in your definition. But I beg to differ when it comes to God’s Word.

The apostle Paul told Timothy in I Timothy 3:16, “All Scripture is inspired by God.” For proof the Lord placed many things in His word that man could not have known at the time he was writing.

We have many different fields of science that we can point to today that have discovered facts that are irrefutable. If one is a skeptic we only need to point to some of those facts as proof that man could not have written it by his own knowledge.

Job 26:7 states that the earth “hangs on nothing.” For centuries people were taught that the earth was balanced on the back of a giant turtle or elephant.

Astronomers have no idea today how many stars there are in the heavens. We are still discovering more and more. But God knows. As Psalm 147:4 states, “He counts the number of the stars; He gives names to all of them.”

Before doctors discovered that blood was essentially life for a person doctors thought they could cure a disease by bleeding a person. Thousands of years before scientists understood the complex life-sustaining properties of blood, the Bible stated in Leviticus 17:14: “The life of every creature is in its blood.”

For years, doctors would not accept the blood of one person for transfusion to someone of a different ethnicity. Luke, the physician, wrote in Acts 17:26, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth.” Leviticus 13 gives instructions on how to prevent the spread of disease.

Years ago people would have laughed at you if you said that the air could be measured. But in 1643, Italian physicist Evangelista Torrticelli invented the barometer which measures the atmospheric pressure of wind. Job 28:25 says, “He imparted weight to the wind.”

These are just a random group of facts if we fail to put them into proper context. God’s Word is true. He spoke truths into the heart of men thousands of years before men were able to prove these facts. The sciences do not contradict Scripture.

Now some facts about the Bible: It was compiled by 40 different writers from shepherds to kings, and in three different languages, covering a period of 4,100 years of history, touching on all known subjects, written over a span of 1,550 years, by most writers that had no contact with other writers, yet it fits together like a hand in a glove. How can that be explained, except by the guiding hand of God?

But even these facts mean little if we miss the “who” purpose of the Scriptures. The purpose? It can be described in one word: Someone. Or to elaborate, Someone is coming (Old Testament), Someone is here (Gospels), Someone is coming again (Acts and Revelation).

The message is Someone. And the Someone is Jesus.

But these also are just facts if they do not lead us to a deeper understanding of the person of Jesus and His sacrifice for our sins. Recall John 3:16-17: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”

Do you have questions? Please contact me if you desire to know Him and accept Him as your Savior.

Correction from last week’s column: Luke 2, not Luke 3, is the fulfillment of the prophecy the Messiah will come from Judah.