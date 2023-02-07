ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KGW

$754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Washington Fred Meyer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday's drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington's Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The winning ticket, the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, was sold on Feb. 5. The winner has...
AUBURN, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south

(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country

One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
SAMMAMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
OLYMPIA, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
ARLINGTON, WA
ifiberone.com

Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem

CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

