Tulsa, OK

101.5 KNUE

Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album

Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?

Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More

It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

