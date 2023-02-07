Read full article on original website
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs
Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is Shooting in Nashville for His Next Project
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's back in the saddle with a new project that's been shooting in Nashville during Yellowstone's mid-season break. Smith — who plays top ranch hand Lloyd on Yellowstone — has signed on for an upcoming film called...
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album
Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?
Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
