Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
Road rage driver pulls gun on another car, ends up shooting himself, Paulding deputies say
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
YAHOO!
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
A Cobb County deputy recruit has been fired and arrested after the sheriff said he attacked an inmate. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him. “The deputy was moving the detainee...
Marietta man gets 22-year prison sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl
A 40-year-old Marietta man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes, including rape, committed against an 11-year-old girl, Cobb County officials said.
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
Human remains found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old girl
Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. on July 26, 2022 and was not heard from again.
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation
A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail
Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Pregnant woman dead days after being shot, baby in critical condition, DeKalb police say
Details on what led up to the shooting are limited.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack
A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Georgia county home to Atlanta approves task force to study reparations for Black residents
A Georgia county is giving $250,000 to a reparations task force which will study the possibility of reparations in the state's biggest county.
coosavalleynews.com
Cedartown Man Jailed for Severly Beating, Whipping Woman
Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Rockmart Highway. Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they observed a woman with blackened eyes and fresh bruising. Officers added that they also noticed a laceration to her left eye.
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
