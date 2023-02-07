Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Artist Patricia Yantz to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown
Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of Three Village artist Patricia Yantz will be on view February 13 – April 14 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours of Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Eagle Scout Bake Sale heads to Miller Place Feb. 11
Eagle Scout candidate Matthew Petrie, a Life Scout from Troop 204, will hold a Bake Sale fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tuscany Gourmet Market, 691 Route 25A, Miller Place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature all kinds of baked goods for the upcoming holidays including heart-shaped linzer tarts. All proceeds will go towards improving the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail in the spring.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Kids Korner: Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2023
Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank presents a program titled Nature at Night on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Participate in hands-on activities to discover some mysterious creatures that come out at night and learn how creatures like bats, owls and even bugs benefit our environment while we are asleep! Get up close and personal with some nocturnal friends and then enjoy a wagon ride around the farm. For ages 5 and up. $15 per child w/adult. To register, visit www.ccesuffolk.org/events or call 727-7850.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wading River farmer wins prestigious ‘Hop Nose-It-All’ award at industry convention
They came, they saw, they sniffed. At the end one thing was clear: John Condzella’s nose knows. His olfactory prowess came out victorious at the recent “Hop Matrix” hop sensory competition among approximately 100 industry peers at the 67th annual American Hop Convention in Santa Rosa, CA, January 25-27.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson – One Of A Kind Contemporary!
Designed for elegant entertaining as well as family living. 6 bedrooms and 3 full and 1 partial baths with 4830 sq. ft.. 2 bedrooms with full bath on 1st floor provide space and privacy for guests or an office. The lower level is above ground with 10′ ceilings and an outside entrance.
greaterlongisland.com
Hidden event spaces: The party room at That Meetball Place in Patchogue
That Meetball Place in Patchogue might be known as a party spot for the youth. “We see this all the time,” said GM Tom Fazio. “People bump into each other at That Meetball Place, exchange numbers or whatever, and then they’ve been dating five, six years …”
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Pysanky egg decorating class heads to Smithtown
Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown, invites the community to take part in a Pysanky egg decorating class on Sunday, March 19 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. The workshop, which will take place in the church’s Social Hall, is open to all levels of experience. Learn and complete...
westchestermagazine.com
Sania’s Brow Bar Does Beautiful, All-Natural Brows in Scarsdale
Inside Sania’s Brow Bar in Scarsdale. Photo courtesy of Sania’s Brow Bar. Say goodbye to overplucked eyebrows! Sania’s Brow Bar wants to make full, groomed brows shine in Westchester County. There comes a time, for many a youth, when the desire to pick up tweezers and “groom”...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center Paramus | Shopping center in New Jersey
The Fashion Center is a shopping center located in Paramus, New Jersey. It opened in 1967 as a traditional indoor shopping mall. The mall slowly underwent a "de-malling" process over a period of several years prior to 2009, which resulted in the former interior portion of the mall gradually taken over by other stores and eventually sealed off, with each store inside the center having its own outside entrances.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Food and personal care items drive heads to Port Jefferson Feb. 12
Mark your calendars! A Friends of the Pantry Food and Personal Care Items Drive will be held at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations needed include juice, boxed milk, Ramen,...
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New York That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
New York is one of the most interesting states in the nation. Throughout history, so much has happened here. As a result, there are a whole bunch of intriguing and surprising facts about people, places, things, and events in the Empire State. Some of them sound too weird to even be true, but they are! Read on to learn some quirky facts about New York that you can use to impress your friends.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
27east.com
Applications for Affordable Housing in Riverside Now Available
A new application period is open for affordable housing in Riverside, where the Town of Southampton Housing Authority has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island to construct multiple... more. The Express News Group presented “The Pulse of the Market: Buying & Selling in the ... 3 Feb 2023...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Miller Place students excel at trade show and business plan competition
Thirty-nine students in Thomas Frank’s Virtual Enterprise class at Miller Place High School excelled at the Long Island Regional Trade Show and Business Plan Competition. Students were tasked with either setting up a business to sell their products at a trade show or pitching a business idea to angel investors.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
nassauobserver.com
Levittown Winterfest is Coming!!
Please mark your calendars! Winterfest will be held once again in Levittown Hall, with some traditional favorites…. the NLOE will be displaying their portable train set, for the kids to enjoy, the Levittown Library will bring their 3D doodler pen and the Island Trees library will have a PlayStation 5 on hand. There will be arts and crafts, temporary tattoos sponsored by Levittown Kiwanis, as well as balloon art by MisMatch the clown who will also be performing. Other surprise entertainers are expected that day! The Levittown Lions will be providing vision screenings for children. They’ll also be everyone’s favorite…. raffle baskets! Something new at Levittown Hall this year… there will be an ice-carving snow man demonstration from 11:00 – 12:00 right outside the front entrance with complimentary hot chocolate! If you can’t make the demonstration, there’ll be a photo op throughout the day. Levittown’s favorite DJ, Tim Aldridge will also be entertaining us! All is FREE! Provided by generous businesses in our community!
