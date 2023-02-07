ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

2nd pedestrian fatality of 2023 reported in San Jose

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfl5l_0keqIRia00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A second pedestrian fatality was reported Monday night after a pedestrian fatality that same morning , according to officials with the San Jose Police Department.

A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in San Jose on Monday, the San Jose Police Department said.

Police were called to the area of Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road at 9:10 p.m. for the report of a crash. Police said a semi-truck pulling a trailer was traveling south on Monterey Highway before hitting the victim who was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. Police told drivers to expect road closures and use alternate routes.

This is the second pedestrian fatality reported in 2023 and the second incident in one day . This was also the third fatal collision and fourth traffic death of the year, officials said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

