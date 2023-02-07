Read full article on original website
Congrats 2023 Tournament Winners!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR – The Baxter County Library Foundation’s Ante Up for the Library Texas Hold’em Tournament was held on Saturday, January 28th at Big Creek Golf and Country Club. The event helped the Foundation raise funds in support of the Baxter County Library. This year’s top...
Serenity Inc.: Advocate
We are looking for an advocate to join our team! The ideal person will be compassionate, comfortable in high-stress situations, able to work independently, understand boundaries, be able to adhere to a strict confidentiality policy, have good communication skills, basic computer skills, and be able to pass both a background check and child maltreatment check. Some duties our advocates are responsible for include answering our crisis hotline, working directly with our in-shelter clients, intaking new in-shelter clients, and doing daily paperwork. The shifts rotate every four weeks and are as follows.
Congrats, Baxter Co. Spelling Bee Winners!
1st place – Izzy Photides, 8th grade Cotter student. 2nd Place – Asher Alloway , 6th grade Mountain Home Student. 3rd Place – Pruett Sutton, 4th grade Mountain Home Student. Spelling bee was held Feb. 7 at The Sheid.
ASU-Mountain Home: Nursing Instructor-RN Program
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home seeks applicants for a full-time, 9-month, non-tenured Nursing faculty position with primary responsibilities in the RN Program and in other Nursing areas as assigned. Compensation includes an annual salary commensurate with background and experience, comprehensive benefits, and a leave package.
Alice Westergaard, 78, Clarkridge (Kirby)
Alice Westergaard of Clarkridge, Arkansas, passed away on February 4, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 78. She was born February 4, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Fredrick and Emily Paulsen Lange. She married Ronald A. Westergaard on April 25, 1964, in Mundelein, Illinois. Alice...
State committee approves $53.3M in federal funds for 8 broadband projects
On Thursday, the Arkansas State Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee approved the state Department of Commerce’s request to use $53.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for eight broadband grant projects and $2 million for broadband administrative expenses. Baxter County will see $2.1 million in grant funds given...
Deborah ‘Debby’ Stanuch, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Deborah Marie “Debby” Stanuch, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Debby was born on April 5, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Maurice and Irene Ybarra Crosbie. She graduated from high school and continued her education at the Mundelein College in Chicago, where she majored in finance and economics. She married Don on February 14, 1976 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Debby attended the Illinois Central College, Bradley University, and Eureka College, majoring in speech and drama. During her working years in Illinois, Debby worked for WIVC Radio and the American Broadcasting Company; she was the assistant vice president for Becker Securities and Oppenheimer Securities; and later, she was a technical recruiter for DeSaulnier MacLeod and TSC companies. Debby was a partner and co-owner of Career Partners, an IT Technical Recruiting Firm.
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 32. He was born January 18, 1991, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of James F. and Lynette Lewis McAliney. He married his high school sweetheart Kayla Wensel on April 16, 2022. He was employed as a Maintenance Technician and Groundskeeper for a local apartment complex.
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
More prison time for Comstock
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
Baxter County Quorum Court tables additional ordinance against reopening of landfill
During Tuesday night’s Baxter County Quorum Court meeting, the court heard an ordinance proposal based on Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) regulations which would give the county the ability to prevent a landfill from opening in the county based on the health and welfare of the citizens. Friends...
Evelyn Hazel Krantz, 90, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Evelyn Hazel Krantz of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Hazel Krantz died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Van Buren
High school basketball dominates the local Friday schedule as both of Mountain Home’s teams will be back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Arkansas/Oklahoma line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 14-11 on the season and 5-4 in...
Twin Lakes Chiropractic: Full-Time Front Desk Assistant
Busy Chiropractic office is looking for a Full-Time Front Desk Assistant. You will need to be able to multi-task, and have a knowledge of computers, and Excel. Previous office and insurance experience is a plus. To Apply: Bring a resume to #1 Medical Plaza, Mountain Home. No Calls, please.
Fulton County hires new OEM Director
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas Office of Emergency Management has a new director. New County Judge Kenneth Crow named former Sharp County OEM Director Jeremy Langston as the new director. Langston says he was born and raised in Fulton County and is excited to help his home county....
Gassville to host recycling trailer Saturday morning
The City of Gassville will host the recycling trailer for citizens Saturday morning from 9 until noon. The trailer will be located at 502 Lakeview Drive. Those with questions should contact the City of Gassville at 870-435-6439.
Helen Marie Studnar, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Helen Marie Studnar, 84, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at home, surrounded by loving family members. Helen was born on November 2, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Helen (Bubnovich) Stark. She graduated from Saint Francis de Sales High School in 1956. Helen married her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Bob Studnar, in Chicago in 1957.
Top Flight Basketball Academy to host jamboree Saturday
Several youth from in and out of the area will be gathering in Mountain Home this weekend for a special event. The Top Flight Basketball Academy will be hosting a jamboree on Saturday for boys and girls in third through sixth grades. Kids from Top Flight will be joined by...
Two accused of vandalizing historic church
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman this week suspected of spray painting upside-down crosses on a historic Izard County church. A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 22-year-old Makayla Vickers of Melbourne with first-degree criminal mischief. The judge also issued an arrest warrant for...
