Deborah Marie “Debby” Stanuch, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Debby was born on April 5, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Maurice and Irene Ybarra Crosbie. She graduated from high school and continued her education at the Mundelein College in Chicago, where she majored in finance and economics. She married Don on February 14, 1976 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Debby attended the Illinois Central College, Bradley University, and Eureka College, majoring in speech and drama. During her working years in Illinois, Debby worked for WIVC Radio and the American Broadcasting Company; she was the assistant vice president for Becker Securities and Oppenheimer Securities; and later, she was a technical recruiter for DeSaulnier MacLeod and TSC companies. Debby was a partner and co-owner of Career Partners, an IT Technical Recruiting Firm.

