Tampa, FL

NESN

Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration

The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady

Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reveals Tom Brady Made Him Cry

Julian Edelman eventually emerged as one of Tom Brady's most reliable targets, but he doesn't think he made a strong first impression on his former New England Patriots teammate. On his Games with Names podcast (h/t NESN's Adam London), Edelman recalled Brady cursing him out after botching ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski bullish on Patriots' new offensive direction

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pleased with the changes the team has made on the offensive side of the football. New England struggled offensively last season, as they were at the bottom of the league in many categories. They got decent production from the running game, as Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson was also efficient with his caries, averaging five yards per carry.
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

