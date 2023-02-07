Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pleased with the changes the team has made on the offensive side of the football. New England struggled offensively last season, as they were at the bottom of the league in many categories. They got decent production from the running game, as Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson was also efficient with his caries, averaging five yards per carry.

1 DAY AGO