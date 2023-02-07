Read full article on original website
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special NeedsUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Look Inside Tom Brady’s Apartment in Florida, Priced at $60,000 Per Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here I am thinking the cost of living is expensive here... Have you seen or heard about Tom Brady's apartment in Tampa, Florida?. Let me break...
Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Response To Tom Brady Question
Despite being in the NFL for just six seasons, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is already chasing Tom Brady for the title of greatest quarterback of all time. At least that's what most fans believe. Speaking to the media this week, Mahomes was asked about chasing Brady's legacy. He admit ...
Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’
The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation. A lip reader took a...
Tom Brady believes outsiders tried to divide him and Bill Belichick
Tom Brady has already established himself as the greatest player of all time, but he isn’t looking to upstage Bill Belichick in the overall success for the New England Patriots. Pitting the former quarterback and head coach duo against one another has been a talking point even before Brady...
Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration
The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady
Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Robert Kraft described how he’d like the Patriots to honor Tom Brady
Kraft wants more than just a one-day contract to honor Brady's time with the Patriots. On Tuesday evening, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke with NBC Boston’s Malcolm Johnson about the team’s plans for honoring Tom Brady’s time with the Patriots now that he appears to be retired for good.
Former Patriots Star Reveals Tom Brady Made Him Cry
Julian Edelman eventually emerged as one of Tom Brady's most reliable targets, but he doesn't think he made a strong first impression on his former New England Patriots teammate. On his Games with Names podcast (h/t NESN's Adam London), Edelman recalled Brady cursing him out after botching ...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Advice For Tom Brady About Broadcasting Career
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could eventually become co-workers again. After last week's retirement announcement, Brady told Colin Cowherd that he plans to begin his broadcasting career with FOX during the 2024 NFL season. His former tight end, Rob Gronkowski, has appeared on the network as an NFL ...
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
Rob Gronkowski bullish on Patriots' new offensive direction
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pleased with the changes the team has made on the offensive side of the football. New England struggled offensively last season, as they were at the bottom of the league in many categories. They got decent production from the running game, as Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson was also efficient with his caries, averaging five yards per carry.
