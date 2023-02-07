ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man

SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in January. According to the WSP, 25-year-old Tahee Sheppard has been missing since Jan. 3, and was last seen in Seattle. Authorities believe he is likely in the Tulalip area.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

'Anybody can be a victim:' FBI Seattle warns of romance scams around Valentine's Day

SEATTLE - Federal agencies are on alert for romance scams, with FBI Seattle saying romance scams increase around Valentine's Day and most cases come from overseas. "There is no area or region of the world that is more prevalent than others, and anybody can be a victim," said L.T. Chu, a senior supervisor intelligence analyst with FBI Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested in Tacoma for building explosives in home, police say

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly making and using explosives. According to authorities, community members reached out to Community Liaison Officers to report explosions coming from the suspect’s home. Tacoma detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force began investigating the man. They...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving

SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested after threatening Bellevue construction workers with rifle

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police arrested a 74-year-old man for threatening construction workers with a rifle late Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect wielded a semi-automatic rifle and threatened workers at a site near 106th Ave NE and NE 12th St. A large police response was mobilized to the area...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified

SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
SEATTLE, WA

