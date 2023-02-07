Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man
SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
q13fox.com
Family mourns mom of 3 hit, killed by alleged drunk forklift driver in Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is demanding justice for their loved one after a woman was killed in a supposed DUI crash involving a forklift. Seattle Fire Department responded to the intersection of Aurora Ave. N and N. 96th St. in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood around 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 7 for reports of a crash.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
q13fox.com
WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in January. According to the WSP, 25-year-old Tahee Sheppard has been missing since Jan. 3, and was last seen in Seattle. Authorities believe he is likely in the Tulalip area.
q13fox.com
Tacoma man arrested for making improvised explosive devices
In Tacoma, Washington, Police arrested a man accused of making improvised explosive devices and blowing them up. It turns out, police have neighbors to thank for making the arrest.
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
q13fox.com
SPD arrests man for threatening woman with a gun, firing shots in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man who threatened a woman with a gun in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Thursday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. after someone called 911 saying a woman was shot at by a man.
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
q13fox.com
Suspect in brutal 2019 domestic violence stabbing found in Mexico; extradited to Seattle
SEATTLE - Editor's note: Some details of this case may be graphic for viewers. A suspect who has been on the run since 2019 for allegedly stabbing his then-girlfriend repeatedly with a 12-inch butcher knife has been located and arrested in Mexico, and was extradited back to Seattle to face charges.
q13fox.com
'Anybody can be a victim:' FBI Seattle warns of romance scams around Valentine's Day
SEATTLE - Federal agencies are on alert for romance scams, with FBI Seattle saying romance scams increase around Valentine's Day and most cases come from overseas. "There is no area or region of the world that is more prevalent than others, and anybody can be a victim," said L.T. Chu, a senior supervisor intelligence analyst with FBI Seattle.
q13fox.com
Man arrested in Tacoma for building explosives in home, police say
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly making and using explosives. According to authorities, community members reached out to Community Liaison Officers to report explosions coming from the suspect’s home. Tacoma detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force began investigating the man. They...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving
SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested after threatening Bellevue construction workers with rifle
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police arrested a 74-year-old man for threatening construction workers with a rifle late Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect wielded a semi-automatic rifle and threatened workers at a site near 106th Ave NE and NE 12th St. A large police response was mobilized to the area...
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
q13fox.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight; suspects lead police on chase through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. - Two people are in custody after allegedly carjacking two people, and trying to carjack a third, before leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended in a crash and an officer firing his gun. The incident started Thursday when Des Moines police saw two...
q13fox.com
2,500 cars stolen from King, Pierce counties in January
Car thefts are skyrocketing this year. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force says that in January, more than 900 cars were stolen in Pierce County, and 1,600 in King County.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
q13fox.com
SPD: Witness praised for chasing suspect who tried stealing elderly woman's car
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man who stole an elderly woman’s purse and cellphone in downtown Seattle on Monday, and they say they could not have done it without the help of a witness who chased the suspect down. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:00...
