Avalanches Kill 11 in Switzerland, Austria, Italy
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
Upworthy
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Turkey Earthquake Map Shows Cause of Devastating Strike
The 7.8 magnitude quake—which has killed hundreds of people so far—was caused by the East Anatolian Fault which runs across southeastern Turkey.
The Battle of Mohi: When the Mongols Invaded Europe
The Battle of Mohi was a turning point in the Mongol invasion of Europe, marking the first time that the fearsome Mongol army encountered significant resistance from the European armies. The battle took place on the banks of the Sajo River in Hungary, and it was a pivotal moment in the history of Europe, as it marked the beginning of the end for the Mongol army's seemingly unstoppable conquest.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Grin and bear it: Dental tourists are having teeth ‘mutilated’ at clinics in Turkey
A woman unleashes a howl as blood dribbles down her chin. Tiny shark-like stumps become visible as her mouth opens, revealing her raw gums to the camera. “#Turkeyteeth,” reads the caption. The woman in the video is in a dental clinic in Turkey, mid-way through a cosmetic procedure that involves shaving down your natural teeth to miniature pegs and having pearly white crowns affixed to achieve a flawless smile.This beaming, milk-white, spotless grin has been popularised by reality TV stars such as Love Island’s Luca Bish and Jack Fincham, who have both publicly confirmed they visited Turkey to get the...
Turkey’s two-faced ‘sultan’ is no friend of the west. It’s time to play hardball
President Erdoğan’s increasingly hostile stance towards Nato and democratic principles can no longer go unpunished
The Jewish Press
Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours
Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
Turkish YouTuber Trapped Under Earthquake Rubble Pleas for Help in Video
Firat Yayla, called CharmQuell on social media, shared the shaky, dark footage online and gave the address of his mother caught in her destroyed house.
The Rise of Batu Khan: The Mongol Warrior Who Conquered Russia
Batu Khan was one of the greatest warriors of the Mongol Empire, and his rise to power was a testament to his bravery and military prowess. Batu was the grandson of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire, and he inherited his grandfather's thirst for conquest and his military skill.
‘We are in shock’: survivor of Turkey earthquake describes aftermath
BJ Richardson, 45, a US citizen who works as a teacher in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the earthquake in Turkey, describes his experience of the situation unfolding on the ground. We are all in shock. I walked through a small area of Gaziantep on Tuesday morning. Damage is everywhere...
Narendra Modi is struggling to be both anti-Muslim strongman and global leader | Mukul Kesavan
The Indian prime minister’s defensiveness over a critical BBC documentary show how sensitive he is to his international reputation, says historian and writer Mukul Kesavan
BBC
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The Indian guru making headlines over 'miracle' cures
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but a controversial new "godman" has been making headlines for the past fortnight. Supporters of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, claim that he has divine powers and that he can heal the sick, cure people possessed by ghosts and help people tide over business and financial problems.
‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse
Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”The official death count is now close to 9,000, with...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
The Deadliest Earthquakes in History
Over 11,000 people have been killed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Northern Syria on Monday. Some past earthquakes have been even deadlier.
