Avera Medical Minute Fixing and Strengthening a Broken Heart: The Journey from Surgery to Cardiac Rehab

dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Watching for the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tripledemic, COVID, flu and RSV, are all making the rounds this year. Brian Allen spoke with Liz Healy, an infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton about what to be careful for. “For me, there’s general concern about all...
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Supporting those experiencing suicide loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Someone You Should Know shared her personal story through a TEDx talk in Sioux Falls and is helping others with suicide loss. Wendy Mamer is a suicide loss and support coordinator at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls. “I was...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
dakotanewsnow.com
Circus Night at 605 Ninja
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU player starts GoFundMe for brother hurt in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Williams is a senior at South Dakota State University and a defensive tackle for the SDSU Jackrabbits football team. As of yesterday, he is also the organizer of a fundraiser to help his brother. Williams’ brother, Chris Ritter, was in a motor vehicle...
dakotanewsnow.com
Burnout impacting pharmacists across a number of industries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nationwide pharmacist burnout and potential shortages in some regions could be attributed to an increased workload. In Sioux Falls pharmacists say while they aren’t experiencing a direct shortage, there could be a decline in pharmacy school rates that could be a cause for concern.
sfsimplified.com
What Sioux Falls learned in studying how city employees are paid
Simplified: Employees in the City of Sioux Falls have highly competitive wages, according to a study comparing the city's compensation to others in the market. The study was part of the city's "Employer of Choice" plan that came out last spring to bring one-time, $2,000 bonuses to full-time city employees as well as other recruitment and retention incentives.
dakotanewsnow.com
Unpaved snow leaves blind pedestrians worried about their safety and livelihood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be routine half-hour walk on a sunny and dry winter day for Koni Simms. Just a couple of stops for errands — the bank, then a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk. Instead, January 24 was...
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau is joined by Angela Drake from Two Men and a Truck to demonstrate how to make a DIY Valentine’s Day box for your kid.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces Kirby Science Discovery Center changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Extensive changes are coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center thanks to the estate of Patricia Knutson. In July 2022, the Washington Pavilion announced a more than $1.2 million gift from the estate of Patricia Knutson to the Kirby Science Discovery Center. A...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman looks to repeat at State “AA” Gymnastics against very strong field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Gymnastics meet is tomorrow and Saturday in Aberdeen for both Class AA and Claaa A... And it should be a battle in the big class between Mitchell and O’Gorman, two perennial powerhouses. And also Harrisburg. It’s usually Madison and Deuel in Class “A”...But there are several teams that could win.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nice weather returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., just west of Sioux Falls. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 30s. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in, with lows dropping into the teens.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
agupdate.com
Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D.
Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650. Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from...
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
