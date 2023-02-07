Read full article on original website
47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB
Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?
Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Approves of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Beautiful’ Grammys Tribute
Country fans everywhere applauded Kacey Musgraves for her poignant, authentic tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of an all-star "In Memoriam" segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards — and it turns out, Lynn's family was cheering on the country star's performance, too. "Thank you, [Kacey Musgraves], for this beautiful...
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Carrie Underwood Has the Smallest Carbon Footprint Among Country Stars
A new report reveals that Underwood's tours leave the smallest carbon footprint in all of country music. In fact, her tiny print is among some of the best in all genres of music. Exhaust from planes and cars emit harmful greenhouse gases, which isn't good for the health of the...
