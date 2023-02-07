ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB

Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?

Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

