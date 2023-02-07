Crestwood Court (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Crestwood and Crestwood Plaza) was a shopping mall in Crestwood, Missouri. Opened in 1957, it was the first major mall in the St. Louis area, and one of the first to have more than one department store. The mall previously included Macy's, Dillard's and Sears as anchor stores, all three of which were vacant for at least 5 years before demolition began in May, 2016, resulting in a "dead mall". Demolition was finished in October 2017. Decline was first noticeable in the early 2000s, but took off seriously in 2006, when many stores started to close their doors.

