Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Related
Boone Country Connection
Diana Blanche Dierberg
Diana Blanche Dierberg, of New Melle, Missouri, passed from this life on December 12, 2022. Dear daughter of the late Mary Irene and Edward V. Dierberg. Beloved sister to Donna Dierberg Kasten (Gary); brother, Forrest “Woody” Dierberg; cherished aunt to Krista Woelfel (John); Matthew Kasten (Ali); Jason Dierberg (Adrienne). Loving great-aunt to Jenna, Jeremy, Jessica Woelfel, Trinity Kasten, Fern and Skye Dierberg. Dear cousin to Clara Doerr, Dottie Baggett, and Cecilia Cloughly, and their families in Texas and California. Loved by many dear and devoted friends that she counted as family.
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Brentwood Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond Brentwood store in the Meridian shopping center on Eager Road is closing.
Boone Country Connection
TILIW - The Stacks of Labadie posted on museum website
Gentle readers, Friends of Historic Augusta has posted Part 1 of the Stacks of Labadie. In this episode, you can read about the building of the Union Electric (now Ameren) power plant in the late 60s to early 70s. In doing so, you will meet your Augusta neighbor, Ray Neuberger,...
De Soto Woman Takes to TikTok to Find Her Missing Dad
Cameron Punjani's father Naushad went missing over a year ago
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Cori Bush Staffer Fired After Confrontation With Jennings Mayor
Aja Owens disrupted a city council meeting, accusing the mayor of slandering her
stlpublicradio.org
Belleville Hofbräuhaus closes as legal fight over franchise trademarks continues
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. The Hofbräuhaus German restaurant in Belleville listed itself as temporarily closed on social media Monday as it faces a federal lawsuit over continued use of the franchise’s trademarks. The lawsuit was originally filed in Nevada, where the...
Washington City Council rejects application for short-term rental
The Washington, Missouri, City Council, by a vote of 5-3 on Monday, rejected a request for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental on Riverview Place.
feastmagazine.com
Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri
To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
feastmagazine.com
Check out these 4 iconic Italian markets the next time you’re on The Hill
Filled with bakeries, delis and distinctive Italian markets, The Hill is one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods. Although it may be small in size, it’s definitely memorable. If you want fresh ingredients or traditional pantry staples, check out one of these markets. DiGregorio’s Italian Market. Proudly family...
sharkscene.com
Chemical Connection: Why Are There So Many Twins at St. Louis?
Twins at St. Louis High School are no new thing. Everybody in the halls of SLHS seems to know at least one twin, and it’s a common joke to talk about how many pairs of twins there are. However, it does seem rather intriguing as to why exactly there are so many twins here. Some have theorized that it has something to do with St. Louis’ long history of chemical pollution.
Is a rough spring ahead for St. Louis?
Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring.
tourcounsel.com
Crestwood Court | Shopping mall in Missouri
Crestwood Court (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Crestwood and Crestwood Plaza) was a shopping mall in Crestwood, Missouri. Opened in 1957, it was the first major mall in the St. Louis area, and one of the first to have more than one department store. The mall previously included Macy's, Dillard's and Sears as anchor stores, all three of which were vacant for at least 5 years before demolition began in May, 2016, resulting in a "dead mall". Demolition was finished in October 2017. Decline was first noticeable in the early 2000s, but took off seriously in 2006, when many stores started to close their doors.
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
Comments / 0