Augusta, MO

Boone Country Connection

Diana Blanche Dierberg

Diana Blanche Dierberg, of New Melle, Missouri, passed from this life on December 12, 2022. Dear daughter of the late Mary Irene and Edward V. Dierberg. Beloved sister to Donna Dierberg Kasten (Gary); brother, Forrest “Woody” Dierberg; cherished aunt to Krista Woelfel (John); Matthew Kasten (Ali); Jason Dierberg (Adrienne). Loving great-aunt to Jenna, Jeremy, Jessica Woelfel, Trinity Kasten, Fern and Skye Dierberg. Dear cousin to Clara Doerr, Dottie Baggett, and Cecilia Cloughly, and their families in Texas and California. Loved by many dear and devoted friends that she counted as family.
NEW MELLE, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
Boone Country Connection

TILIW - The Stacks of Labadie posted on museum website

Gentle readers, Friends of Historic Augusta has posted Part 1 of the Stacks of Labadie. In this episode, you can read about the building of the Union Electric (now Ameren) power plant in the late 60s to early 70s. In doing so, you will meet your Augusta neighbor, Ray Neuberger,...
AUGUSTA, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
feastmagazine.com

Rosalie Truong hosts a "grand army" of animals at her farm in Labadie, Missouri

To understand why Rosalie Truong, an anesthesiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, always had a dream of owning her own farm, you have to go back to her childhood in Vietnam. Growing up in the 1960s, refrigerators weren't commonplace; if you wanted fresh food that day, you had to go to the farmers market in the morning. "I grew up in that kind of culture where everything is centered around food," Truong says. "And then you'd spend the rest of the day cooking the food that you gathered that morning, and it's a communal activity."
LABADIE, MO
feastmagazine.com

Check out these 4 iconic Italian markets the next time you’re on The Hill

Filled with bakeries, delis and distinctive Italian markets, The Hill is one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods. Although it may be small in size, it’s definitely memorable. If you want fresh ingredients or traditional pantry staples, check out one of these markets. DiGregorio’s Italian Market. Proudly family...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sharkscene.com

Chemical Connection: Why Are There So Many Twins at St. Louis?

Twins at St. Louis High School are no new thing. Everybody in the halls of SLHS seems to know at least one twin, and it’s a common joke to talk about how many pairs of twins there are. However, it does seem rather intriguing as to why exactly there are so many twins here. Some have theorized that it has something to do with St. Louis’ long history of chemical pollution.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Crestwood Court | Shopping mall in Missouri

Crestwood Court (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Crestwood and Crestwood Plaza) was a shopping mall in Crestwood, Missouri. Opened in 1957, it was the first major mall in the St. Louis area, and one of the first to have more than one department store. The mall previously included Macy's, Dillard's and Sears as anchor stores, all three of which were vacant for at least 5 years before demolition began in May, 2016, resulting in a "dead mall". Demolition was finished in October 2017. Decline was first noticeable in the early 2000s, but took off seriously in 2006, when many stores started to close their doors.
CRESTWOOD, MO

