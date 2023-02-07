Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Related
Boone Country Connection
The Creative at Klondike “Winter Lights” Exhibits
The Creative at Klondike is a collaboration between Four Rivers Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and St. Charles County Parks and Recreation. This creative arts center offers gallery space and curated exhibitions; artist studios; artist residencies; studio workshops for photography, ceramics and fiber arts; community art and nature programs; art-focused professional development opportunities; and programs to support a thriving arts community.
Boone Country Connection
TILIW - The Stacks of Labadie posted on museum website
Gentle readers, Friends of Historic Augusta has posted Part 1 of the Stacks of Labadie. In this episode, you can read about the building of the Union Electric (now Ameren) power plant in the late 60s to early 70s. In doing so, you will meet your Augusta neighbor, Ray Neuberger,...
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Ramble Concert Series Feb. 18
To view the 2023 Line-Up, click here. The Augusta Ramble Concert Series is proud to present “Songwriter’s Night” with two vibrant duos, The Lacewings and The Wilhelms on Saturday, February 18 at the historic Harmonie Verein at 5333 Hackmann Rd in Augusta, Missouri. The Wilhelms and The Lacewings will share (mostly) original songs “in-the-round” with outstanding instrumentation, vocals and harmony.
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Winter Markets Feb. 25 & Mar. 25
We are BACK! After a memorable 2022 summer season, our vendors and staff were ready for a break. We are pleased to announce that vendor signups are open for our 2023 Indoor Winter Markets. Last year’s winter market was a massive success; over 1,000 shoppers attended. The Winter Markets...
Boone Country Connection
Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 11
Get ready. The ever-popular Defiance St. Patrick’s Day Festival is right around the corner Saturday, March 11, 2023. The day starts with a 5k run at 10 a.m. at Good News Brewing Company on the Katy Trail. The parade begins at noon and starts at Defiance Ridge Vineyards and goes through Downtown Defiance. Scan the QR code on the flyer (click here) to register your floats, walking parties, ATVs/golf carts, cars, horses, dogs and other pets to enter the parade. There will be one winner in each category – best decorated, best float and best pet; cash prizes will be awarded.
Boone Country Connection
2023 New Melle Community Passion Play April 1 & 2
The New Melle Community Passion Play is gearing up for the 2023 season, and they need your help. Come and take part in this long-running community event which offers great Christian interaction and involvement for the young and old. Students can earn hours for community and Thespian service. Choir members and help with props and other areas behind the scenes are also needed. All costumes and music are provided.
Boone Country Connection
Back-to-Back Events at St. Paul’s UCC Defiance, Feb. 24 & 25
St. Paul’s UCC in Defiance, 150 Defiance Rd, would like to welcome everyone to our back-to-back events in February. On February 24, the first Friday of Lent, we will host our Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which will be drive through only. The cost is $14. Dinner includes various sides and homemade cakes. Quilt Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Boone Country Connection
Diana Blanche Dierberg
Diana Blanche Dierberg, of New Melle, Missouri, passed from this life on December 12, 2022. Dear daughter of the late Mary Irene and Edward V. Dierberg. Beloved sister to Donna Dierberg Kasten (Gary); brother, Forrest “Woody” Dierberg; cherished aunt to Krista Woelfel (John); Matthew Kasten (Ali); Jason Dierberg (Adrienne). Loving great-aunt to Jenna, Jeremy, Jessica Woelfel, Trinity Kasten, Fern and Skye Dierberg. Dear cousin to Clara Doerr, Dottie Baggett, and Cecilia Cloughly, and their families in Texas and California. Loved by many dear and devoted friends that she counted as family.
Boone Country Connection
St. Paul’s UCC Marthasville Whole Hog Dinner Feb. 26
St. Paul’s UCC Annual Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner is on Sunday, February 26. Dinner will be served cafeteria style and carryouts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 South Second St, Marthasville. Along with the dinner, there will be a country store, 50/50 drawings, a...
Comments / 0