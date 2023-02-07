ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
New harm reduction bill tackles Oregon's overdose crisis

SALEM, Ore. — A new bill is being born from a key phrase as lawmakers try to tackle Oregon's overdose crisis. "The key [phrase] here is harm reduction, harm reduction, harm reduction," said Rep. Lisa Reynolds, the Democrat representative of House District 34 in the Oregon State Legislature. Harm...
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with more information for employees and employers

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department says it has refreshed the Paid Leave Oregon website in response to community feedback. PaidLeave.Oregon.gov is now available in six languages: English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. According to OED's press release, other new features include:. An interactive contributions...
Ocean Cluster Initiative on mission to keep seafood local

COOS BAY, Ore. — Keeping Local Seafood Local is the mission of the Ocean Cluster Initiative. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association says small changes in where Oregon-landed seafood is sold could mean millions back into the coastal economy. 90% of seafood served on Oregon's coast didn't come from Oregon.
ODOT to close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools

CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP

SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday

There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
